Christmas-Themed Butter Cookies Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This timeless Christmas butter cookie recipe has been passed down in my family for years. They always turn out sheer perfection and pair wonderfully with a hot cup of cocoa on chilly winter nights.
Christmas cookies traditions, and yummy gifts to give

Happy Thursday, everyone, and welcome back! This time of year has me thinking about Christmas cookies. I grew up making sugar cookies, which were cut with special Christmas cookie cutters that had imprints of Santa Claus, Rudolph, stockings and ornaments. We decorated them with red and green sprinkles and colored nonpareils, and all these years later, I can still remember how they tasted. ...
How to Host a Holiday Cookie Exchange

Holidays are often associated with certain foods. Both Christmas and Hanukkah bring to mind visions of cookies and other sweet treats. However, the holidays also bring a lot of time and money pressures. Why not consider a holiday cookie exchange? It could be a fun, inexpensive and simple way to...
Christmas Treats, Because ‘Tis the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the saying goes, “sugarplums dance in their heads,” for me, it’s more like frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread men. I have fond memories of baking my great-grandmother’s secret oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, squinting to read her cursive on faded, crumpled paper. The holiday season is special for many reasons, but the sweet treats make it so cozy and comforting. Although Nana’s cookies are an important part of December, we should also make room for nontraditional, modern sweets. Your party guests will love these modern twists on classics around the world. Here are five new Christmas dessert recipes to whip up for your 2022 Christmas:
Comfort Foods: Pumpkin bread that has incited a family competition

During the holiday season growing up, my mother would make pumpkin bread for all of our neighbors. Just before Thanksgiving, she would spend a weekend with our worn metal tins, baking for the whole neighborhood. When she was finished, she would hand me the loaves and give directions to which neighbors I should deliver the treats to. Still, no neighbor or in-law has ever gotten their hands on our family’s pumpkin bread recipe.
