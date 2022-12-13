Shampoo has gotten a bad rap over the last few years, with more and more people stressing the benefits of skipping a few days in between hair washings for the sake of achieving healthier hair. While that’s all well and good, when it does come time to wash your hair, you want to be sure that you’re reaching for the right products that won’t ruin all that progress you achieved giving your strands and scalp a rest between shampoo days. Simply put: some shampoos are better than others. And the ones that are worth avoiding are those that contain questionable ingredients that not only damage hair, but can even contribute to hair shedding and breakage.

28 DAYS AGO