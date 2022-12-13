Holiday giant Tui Group is set to reveal whether shrinking budgets and rising prices have put consumers’ holiday plans on ice over the winter season.Investors will be keeping an eye on the group’s booking numbers when it reports its full-year financial results on Wednesday.It previously said that winter bookings were more than three quarters of pre-pandemic levels, stressing that holidays and travel experiences were more important to people in the post-Covid era.This is despite Tui’s average selling prices for holidays jumping by a quarter over the winter season, all the while inflation has eroded household incomes and led to reports...

7 DAYS AGO