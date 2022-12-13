Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Baltic Dry Index Logs Best Day in Nearly Three Months
The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose on Thursday to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain since mid-September, underpinned by a jump in capesize rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, gained 127 points, or about 9.1%, to 1,528 - its highest since Oct. 28.
US News and World Report
Thai Consumer Confidence at 20-Month High in November
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals, but high costs of living remain a worry, a survey showed on Thursday. The consumer index of the University of the Thai...
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
CNBC
Hong Kong home prices drop to the lowest in nearly five years — and the worst may not be over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
marinelink.com
LNG Hopper Dredge Vox Apolonia Delivered to Van Oord
Van Oord announced it has accepted delivery of its new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), Vox Apolonia, from Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd shipyard in Singapore. The newbuild is the second in a series of three new dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled TSHDs being built for the Dutch dredging and marine services contractor.
Tui to reveal strength of holiday sector amid price rises
Holiday giant Tui Group is set to reveal whether shrinking budgets and rising prices have put consumers’ holiday plans on ice over the winter season.Investors will be keeping an eye on the group’s booking numbers when it reports its full-year financial results on Wednesday.It previously said that winter bookings were more than three quarters of pre-pandemic levels, stressing that holidays and travel experiences were more important to people in the post-Covid era.This is despite Tui’s average selling prices for holidays jumping by a quarter over the winter season, all the while inflation has eroded household incomes and led to reports...
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
US News and World Report
Egypt Inflation Jumps to Five-Year High of 18.7% in November
CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. The inflation figure, up from 16.2% in October, was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price...
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in 14 years, says Halifax
Average price of property in November was £285,579, down 2.3% from £292,406 in October
marinelink.com
South Korea: Hanwha Group Inks Deal to Take Over Daewoo Shipbuilding
South Korea's Hanwha Group has signed an agreement to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The deal comes after the two parties signed a tentative agreement in September in which affiliates of Hanwha Group, including Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd., said they would invest 2 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in return for a 49.3% stake and management rights in Daewoo shipbuilding.
wastetodaymagazine.com
More chaos likely in global container shipping
The supply chain and container shipping seascape have changed radically in the past few months. The type of stress felt by recyclers and other shipping customers also might have changed, but the amount seems to be just as present as it was in 2021 and earlier this year. According to...
marinelink.com
N'GENIUS Says Its Steel to Transform Construction of Offshore, LNG Facilities
N'GENIUS claims its high-strength austenitic stainless steels will transform the design and construction of onshore and offshore oil, gas, and LNG facilities. "The global demand for LNG is projected to reach 700 million tonnes per year by 2040 fuelling the need for greater LNG infrastructure including import receiving and export terminals, FLNG vessels, and LNG carriers. Since these facilities are being designed with larger capacities and operating under increasingly more challenging conditions, advanced materials technology is required to maximise performance, reduce carbon emissions and optimize through-life costs. Fortunately, an N’GENIUS solution is on the horizon," the company said.
Analysis-East Europeans count their pennies for Christmas as food costs soar
TISZAESZLAR, Hungary, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Consumers in Eastern Europe are saving up to put their favourite carp and pork dishes on the table for Christmas as food price inflation, especially in Hungary and the Baltics, outpaces that in the wider European Union.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints
Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
India inflation likely softened to nine-month low in November: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
datafloq.com
India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...
brytfmonline.com
Europe is closing in the red. Interest on Portuguese debt is at a three-month low – Markets in a Minute
Euribor prices reverse the trend and are down for three, six and 12 months. Today, Euribor prices are down three, six and 12 months compared to Tuesday, reversing the trend of recent sessions. The six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered the positive zone...
