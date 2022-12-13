ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marinelink.com

Baltic Dry Index Logs Best Day in Nearly Three Months

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose on Thursday to mark its biggest one-day percentage gain since mid-September, underpinned by a jump in capesize rates. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, gained 127 points, or about 9.1%, to 1,528 - its highest since Oct. 28.
US News and World Report

Thai Consumer Confidence at 20-Month High in November

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a sixth straight month in November, reaching a 20-month high, boosted by improved economic activity and higher foreign tourist arrivals, but high costs of living remain a worry, a survey showed on Thursday. The consumer index of the University of the Thai...
marinelink.com

LNG Hopper Dredge Vox Apolonia Delivered to Van Oord

Van Oord announced it has accepted delivery of its new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), Vox Apolonia, from Keppel Singmarine Pte Ltd shipyard in Singapore. The newbuild is the second in a series of three new dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled TSHDs being built for the Dutch dredging and marine services contractor.
The Independent

Tui to reveal strength of holiday sector amid price rises

Holiday giant Tui Group is set to reveal whether shrinking budgets and rising prices have put consumers’ holiday plans on ice over the winter season.Investors will be keeping an eye on the group’s booking numbers when it reports its full-year financial results on Wednesday.It previously said that winter bookings were more than three quarters of pre-pandemic levels, stressing that holidays and travel experiences were more important to people in the post-Covid era.This is despite Tui’s average selling prices for holidays jumping by a quarter over the winter season, all the while inflation has eroded household incomes and led to reports...
US News and World Report

Egypt Inflation Jumps to Five-Year High of 18.7% in November

CAIRO (Reuters) -Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday. The inflation figure, up from 16.2% in October, was the highest since December 2017, when it hit 21.9%. The price...
marinelink.com

South Korea: Hanwha Group Inks Deal to Take Over Daewoo Shipbuilding

South Korea's Hanwha Group has signed an agreement to take over Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing on Friday. The deal comes after the two parties signed a tentative agreement in September in which affiliates of Hanwha Group, including Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd., said they would invest 2 trillion won ($1.53 billion) in return for a 49.3% stake and management rights in Daewoo shipbuilding.
wastetodaymagazine.com

More chaos likely in global container shipping

The supply chain and container shipping seascape have changed radically in the past few months. The type of stress felt by recyclers and other shipping customers also might have changed, but the amount seems to be just as present as it was in 2021 and earlier this year. According to...
marinelink.com

N'GENIUS Says Its Steel to Transform Construction of Offshore, LNG Facilities

N'GENIUS claims its high-strength austenitic stainless steels will transform the design and construction of onshore and offshore oil, gas, and LNG facilities. "The global demand for LNG is projected to reach 700 million tonnes per year by 2040 fuelling the need for greater LNG infrastructure including import receiving and export terminals, FLNG vessels, and LNG carriers. Since these facilities are being designed with larger capacities and operating under increasingly more challenging conditions, advanced materials technology is required to maximise performance, reduce carbon emissions and optimize through-life costs. Fortunately, an N’GENIUS solution is on the horizon," the company said.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
datafloq.com

India’s HCL Tech drops most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell nearly 7% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-January, after the IT services firm warned furloughs and spending cuts by clients in the key U.S. market could hurt its revenue outlook. The IT industry, which saw demand sky-rocketing during the...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia, NZ dlrs buoyed by improved risk appetite

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars trended higher on Friday as a slight rebound in global stocks bolstered risk sentiment, although the pair could come under pressure as markets look to upcoming central bank meetings including the Federal Reserve. The Aussie hit a four day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy