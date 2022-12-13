Read full article on original website
New smoke alarm law coming in 2023
Of the many new laws going into effect in the new year, local fire fighters want you to know about the one addressing smoke alarms. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the Illinois General Assembly to pass a law requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the new type that are powered by a 10-year sealed battery.
Illinois legislator celebrates signing of Respect for Marriage Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act signed into law, many LGBTQ individuals across the United States honored the signing, including here in Illinois. President Biden signed the bill into law on the White House lawn on Tuesday, inviting more than 2,000 LGBTQ guests to the ceremony. Several Republicans also voted […]
Survey shows Illinois small businesses lead the nation in hiring freezes
A new survey shows there has been a sharp increase in the number of Illinois small businesses implementing hiring freezes or laying off workers. Alignable’s December Hiring report reveals that 82% of small businesses in Illinois won’t be adding staff, the highest percentage in the country. Nationwide, an...
Illinois leads nation again in firearm background checks
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to lead the country in 2022 for the number of firearm background checks connected. According to the FBI statistics, Illinois processed nearly 4 million background checks between January and November of this year. Experts say the influx in background checks is in direct response to events that unfolded in 2020. “It’s […]
Q&A: Bloomington's new state Rep. Dan Caulkins talks about gun control, SAFE-T Act, and post-election resignations
Those living on Bloomington’s south and east side have a new state representative representing them in Springfield. His name is Dan Caulkins, a Republican from Decatur. He’s represented parts of rural McLean County before. But after Democrats redrew Illinois' political maps, Caulkins' new 88th House District now includes parts of Bloomington too.
$700 One-Time Direct Payments, Illinois Officials Roll Out Payment Tracking System
Illinois residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $700 from the state’s tax rebates. The payments for these rebates were sent out in September, but it can take months to process the checks for all residents, according to Illinois Government. To be eligible for the...
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
Illinois committee holds second hearing on potential assault weapon ban
CHICAGO — The debate over whether to ban assault weapons in Illinois unfolded Thursday at the second State House Committee hearing of the week. Lawmakers heard around four hours of testimony at the public hearing on House Bill 5855. The proposed legislation has several pieces to it, including a ban on assault-style weapons and raising […]
Illinois law requires sealed battery smoke alarms starting in 2023
A new law in effect on Jan. 1 means you might need to update your home smoke alarms. Public Act 100-0200, passed in 2017, requires all Illinois homes to have a smoke alarm with a sealed 10-year battery by Jan. 1, 2023. According to the bill, homeowners without an updated alarm will get a 90-day notice to get a sealed battery model; after those 90 days they can be fined up to $100.
New Year, New Laws In Illinois–Here’s What’s Coming In 2023
When we flip the calendar page to a new year in a few weeks, we'll have to start remembering to write 2023 on our checks (if anyone still does that), and it would probably be a good idea to know what additions and changes to current laws here in Illinois are going to be.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
New changes are coming to annual driving tests for seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois drivers ages 75 to 78 do not need to take an annual driving test to renew their license. Drivers ages 79 and older will still be required to take the road exam while renewing their driver’s licenses. This was passed by the Illinois...
Illinois teacher says critics of woke ed creating 'Christian nationalist theocracy' that will 'unlive people'
A Chicago teacher at Crete-Monee High School, Heather Marie Godbout, blasts right wingers for opposing 'woke' 'indoctrination' in public schools.
Illinois gas tax set to increase in January
(WTVO) — Prices are down at the pump, but Illinois’ gas tax is about to go up. A three-cent increase will go into effect on January 1. It was delayed six months by Governor JB Pritzker as part of an election year relief package aimed at combating inflation. The hike will bring the state’s total […]
