GoPSUsports.com
Desmeules Earns Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Track & Field's Olivier Desmeules was recognized as the men's recipient of the Big Ten's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor, as announced by the conference on Dec. 14. Desmeules, a sophomore majoring in economics, ran a 1:16.63 in the indoor 600m...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Opens Homestand Sunday Against Canisius
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home to open a four-game homestand Sunday at noon when the Nittany Lions host Canisius inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Kids under...
GoPSUsports.com
Porter Named AFCA All-America Second Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday. Porter earned his fourth NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of...
Here’s where Penn State wrestling ranks in NWCA poll after weekend win over Oregon State
The top six remains the same in the poll released Tuesday.
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
What’s the future of Beaver Stadium renovations? Here’s what Penn State AD Pat Kraft said
“I want to make this building better, and we have to do that.”
Digital Collegian
Finals flurries | Penn State students react to university’s response to winter storm during finals week
For many students, unexpected surprises during finals week are a nightmare. Thursday morning, one of those surprises came in the form of a winter storm that caused the university to reschedule all Thursday final exams to Friday and Saturday morning. The university announced Wednesday night those who were scheduled for...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania
Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
Live updates: Penn State, Centre County schools closed Thursday due to winter storm
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning.
GIANT grocery store celebrates grand opening in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new GIANT grocery store is now open in Centre County. The new Benner Township location celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 16 after they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store is located on Benner Pike in Bellefonte. There was a line out the door to get the first […]
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
State College man’s death under investigation, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in State College Friday after police said a man was found dead. Officers were called to a residence along Oakhurst Lane where the 36-year-old area resident was found deceased, according to a news release. The cause of the man’s death has yet to be determined as toxicology […]
fox8tv.com
Altoona Area School District Act 120
The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
Will the singer from Pa. win ‘The Voice’ tonight (12/13/22)?
Last night the last five contestants on NBC’ “The Voice” each sang two songs trying to win America’s vote. Morgan Myles, who was born in Williamsport, is the only woman in the final five that also include Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
wtaj.com
Sunshine fades tomorrow before the wintry mix moves in early Thursday
Today high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.
‘Please check on your neighbors.’ Hundreds without power in Penns Valley
The Miles Township Social Club is offering free meals from a limited menu through 2 p.m. for those affected by outages.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
