State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Desmeules Earns Big Ten Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Honors

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Track & Field's Olivier Desmeules was recognized as the men's recipient of the Big Ten's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week honor, as announced by the conference on Dec. 14. Desmeules, a sophomore majoring in economics, ran a 1:16.63 in the indoor 600m...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men’s Basketball Opens Homestand Sunday Against Canisius

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home to open a four-game homestand Sunday at noon when the Nittany Lions host Canisius inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Kids under...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Porter Named AFCA All-America Second Team

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday. Porter earned his fourth NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Giant Co. opens new store in Pennsylvania

Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based The Giant Co. opened its first store in Benner Township, Pennsylvania, on Friday, expanding its home-state footprint. The new, ground-up, 50,000-square-foot store is located at 2699 Benner Pike in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, and employs more than 100 associates, the Ahold Delhaize banner announced. “At The Giant Co., we are...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

New civilian complaint process goes live for State College police

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new process to file civilian complaints for the State College Police Department will be going live on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new process, developed by the Community Oversight Board, is an alternative and completely confidential way to file a complaint or voice a concern about the police department. The […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

GIANT grocery store celebrates grand opening in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new GIANT grocery store is now open in Centre County. The new Benner Township location celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Dec. 16 after they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store is located on Benner Pike in Bellefonte. There was a line out the door to get the first […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College man’s death under investigation, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in State College Friday after police said a man was found dead. Officers were called to a residence along Oakhurst Lane where the 36-year-old area resident was found deceased, according to a news release. The cause of the man’s death has yet to be determined as toxicology […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox8tv.com

Altoona Area School District Act 120

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

