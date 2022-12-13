Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Holiday travel ramps up, lines building at Atlanta Airport
300,000 people are expected to travel through Atlanta this week. Security wait times are being reported as long as 45 minutes.
WXIA 11 Alive
Emory, Grady get $4.4 million to study Atlanta car crashes
ATLANTA — Emory University and Grady Health System will conduct a study on Atlanta car crashes with a $4.4 million grant from the federal government, the two institutions announced on Friday. According to a release, the study on car crashes has been ongoing between the hospital system and Emory's...
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
WXIA 11 Alive
TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive to award local grants to help 11 Atlanta-area nonprofits
ATLANTA — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. and WXIA-TV / 11Alive, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, announced Wednesday they will award 11 area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants in Atlanta address pressing needs—including social justice, racial equity, and mental health—and aim to...
WXIA 11 Alive
The night the lights went out in Georgia: Five years later
It's been five years since the world's busiest airport lost power, crippling holiday air travel. 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek takes a look back.
WXIA 11 Alive
Popular downtown Roswell restaurants have failed to receive health inspection in over 2 years
A restaurant owner is raising the alarm after realizing his establishment has not had a health inspection in a year-and-a-half. And it’s not just one location.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Shop with a cop' event in Cobb County
The gift-giving continued in Cobb County with the sheriff's office "Shop with a Cop" event. The department helped more than 75 kids get their gifts.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State wants to stop runoffs in Georgia | What to know
Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the General Assembly to end runoffs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigation underway, toddler found dead at Canton home
Officers were called to a home off Hearthstone Landing Drive Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a young girl.
WXIA 11 Alive
'We just held onto each other and prayed' - tornado ravages St. Charles, one woman dead
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has died after a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell issued a state of emergency early Wednesday afternoon, citing numerous downed power lines and blocked roads in the Killona area. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's...
WXIA 11 Alive
High school football state championship games to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school athletes across Georgia who dream of playing on the big stage will now have the opportunity to get their chance. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that the state championship football games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The stadium will also host championship games for girl's high school flag football.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia woman arrested for hiding body of adopted 10-year-old son, police say
Buckeye police said that Crystal Wilson was arrested in her home in Gainesville, Georgia on Sunday. She is being charged with concealing a dead body.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigating after 17-year-old found shot inside Hampton home dies
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot dead inside an empty home in Hampton. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. last Friday. Neighbors in the area told officers shots were fired, and a young person ran away from the area, according to police.
WXIA 11 Alive
Young Thug faces racing, reckless driving charges in new indictment
ATLANTA — Rapper Young Thug, already facing a slew of a charges in a high-profile street gang RICO indictment that will soon go to trial, is now also being targeted by prosecutors over alleged driving violations. A new indictment filed last week in Fulton County charges Young Thug -...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate remembers Gwinnett correctional officer Scott Riner
Tributes pour in after a Gwinnett County correctional officer was killed. A former inmate recounts his experience with officer Scott Riner.
WXIA 11 Alive
Pedestrian struck, killed in DeKalb County | Police on scene
Multiple police vehicles can be seen blocked the road. DeKalb Fire confirmed the incident.
WXIA 11 Alive
Video | Suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the correctional center. They shared this clue.
Comments / 0