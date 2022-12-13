ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Emory, Grady get $4.4 million to study Atlanta car crashes

ATLANTA — Emory University and Grady Health System will conduct a study on Atlanta car crashes with a $4.4 million grant from the federal government, the two institutions announced on Friday. According to a release, the study on car crashes has been ongoing between the hospital system and Emory's...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive to award local grants to help 11 Atlanta-area nonprofits

ATLANTA — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. and WXIA-TV / 11Alive, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, announced Wednesday they will award 11 area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants in Atlanta address pressing needs—including social justice, racial equity, and mental health—and aim to...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'Shop with a cop' event in Cobb County

The gift-giving continued in Cobb County with the sheriff's office "Shop with a Cop" event. The department helped more than 75 kids get their gifts.
WXIA 11 Alive

High school football state championship games to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — High school athletes across Georgia who dream of playing on the big stage will now have the opportunity to get their chance. The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) announced Thursday that the state championship football games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons. The stadium will also host championship games for girl's high school flag football.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Police investigating after 17-year-old found shot inside Hampton home dies

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot dead inside an empty home in Hampton. Clayton County Police Department officers were called to a home along McDonough Court around 11:10 a.m. last Friday. Neighbors in the area told officers shots were fired, and a young person ran away from the area, according to police.
HAMPTON, GA

