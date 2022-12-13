SAN MARCOS — A murder trial has been set for Jan. 9 in the case of a man who allegedly stabbed his former classmate to death last year near his home in San Marcos. Kellon Razdan, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the brutal attack of Aris Keshishian, his former elementary school classmate, in August 2021. Keshishian was walking his dog near his home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz when he was attacked and fatally stabbed 44 times.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO