Local artists collaborate on mural honoring Mr. Encinitas
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce unveiled a new mural last week created by a group of local artists honoring one of the city’s most beloved philanthropists. Edgar Engert, known as “Mr. Encinitas,” was known for his generous spirit, involvement in local organizations and his founding of beloved local events, including the Encinitas Holiday Parade and Encinitas Oktoberfest. He passed away at age 84 in January 2021.
Meet Encinitas community advocate and Chamber Ambassador Karen Koblentz
Karen Koblentz is one of those rare California natives. Her story begins in the San Fernando Valley, but she moved to North County coast in the 1970s and has been here ever since. To say that Karen is a giving and caring part of our community is an understatement! You’ve...
Golden Door spa buys Newland site to conserve 2,000-acre open space
SAN MARCOS — A 2,000-acre site previously designated for a controversial housing project has been purchased by luxury spa Golden Door in San Marcos, prompting celebration among environmental activists that have long fought against the area’s development. The legendary spa — a favorite SoCal destination among the rich...
Oceanside approves 146-unit Breeze Luxury Apartments despite unpopularity
OCEANSIDE — In early December, the Oceanside City Council narrowly approved the controversial Breeze Luxury Apartments despite the city’s Planning Commission twice rejecting the project earlier this year. Originally approved as a 34-unit townhome project in 2019, developers later expanded the proposal into the six-story Breeze Luxury, a...
Making the season merry and bright for animals
It’s the season of giving — and this year, San Diego Humane Society is highlighting four ways to give the gift of a brighter future for animals in need. 1. Adopt a shelter pet. This holiday season, hundreds of companion animals are waiting for someone to love. When you adopt, you not only give a home to a deserving animal, but you also create space in shelters for other animals with nowhere else to turn.
How does the Escondido Creek Conservancy create a new nature preserve?
People often wonder how we acquire land and protect it. There is no magic formula other than hard work and persistence by people, as the land can’t save itself. Our newest preserve in the Olivenhain area, the LeoMar Preserve, to honor Leonard Wittwer and Martha Blane, two founders of the Escondido Creek Conservancy, is an example.
Grandview bluff collapse lawsuit to enter discovery phase
ENCINITAS — After two years of delays and procedural wrangling, a Vista judge’s ruling last month has advanced a wrongful death lawsuit into the discovery phase, allowing plaintiffs to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three women killed in a bluff collapse three years ago at Grandview Beach.
Oceanside establishes Mello-Roos tax district for new residential developments
OCEANSIDE — The city will establish a special tax district for new residential development projects, starting with the largest multifamily project west of Interstate 5 in two decades, to provide funds for additional public safety services. The Oceanside City Council recently adopted a resolution establishing a citywide Community Facilities...
Oceanside’s new homeless shelter gets county funding to cover additional costs
OCEANSIDE — A budget increase for the city’s future homeless shelter has been conveniently countered by a grant from the county. Known as the Oceanside Navigation Center, the city’s shelter will host up to 50 beds and provide many other services to houseless individuals in the former Ocean Shores High School building. In late 2021, the Oceanside City Council approved a three-year property use agreement with the San Diego Rescue Mission to operate the shelter.
Murder trial to begin Jan. 9 in San Marcos stabbing death
SAN MARCOS — A murder trial has been set for Jan. 9 in the case of a man who allegedly stabbed his former classmate to death last year near his home in San Marcos. Kellon Razdan, 21, was charged with first degree murder for the brutal attack of Aris Keshishian, his former elementary school classmate, in August 2021. Keshishian was walking his dog near his home in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz when he was attacked and fatally stabbed 44 times.
Janks trial continues with more testimony, DNA, autopsy findings
VISTA — The trial of a Solana Beach woman accused of murdering her former stepfather around New Year’s of 2021 continued this week at the Vista courthouse with key DNA evidence and autopsy findings. Jade Janks, 39, is charged with drugging, suffocating and strangling Thomas Merriman, 64, on...
Former Lancers soccer star leads UCLA women to national title
CARLSBAD — When the College Cup appeared out of reach, the No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer team found the “Wright” stuff to win the second national championship in program history. UCLA sophomore Lexi Wright, a Carlsbad High School graduate, sparked a furious rally to help...
