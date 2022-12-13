Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close strong after downturn
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3% on Tuesday on a technical bounce after falling on Monday, traders said. * Good export demand underpinned the market. * Strength in the crude oil market spilled over to the soy complex, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures contract settled up 19-1/4 cents at $14.79-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * CBOT January soyoil was up 1.92 cents at 64.12 cents per lb and CBOT January soymeal rose $2.10 to $452.30 a ton. * Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
msn.com
Agriculture Online
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
Agriculture Online
USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
beefmagazine.com
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat rises on bargain buying; strong export report
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of bargain buying and signs of better-than-expected export demand, traders said. * Weekly export sales of wheat totaled 469,000 tonnes, up from 189,000 tonnes last week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. That was above the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 150,000 to 370,000 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 154,942 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a regular tender. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures , the most actively traded contract, settled up 8 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat dipped 1-1/2 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel and K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery rose 9-3/4 cents to $8.60 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
freightwaves.com
beefmagazine.com
Feeder cattle markets jump into December
Oklahoma feeder cattle auction prices jumped sharply the week after Thanksgiving. Calf prices, in particular, were $10-$15/cwt. higher and all classes were $6-$10 higher after Thanksgiving. Several factors contributed to the strength in feeder prices. Improving Feeder futures prices, a stronger fed cattle market and limited supplies of feeder cattle all combined to push prices higher.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand view limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, as prices come under pressure with growing fears of a global recession, although expectations of strong U.S. demand stemmed losses. Wheat edged higher, with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall despite strong exports; corn, wheat rise
CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday on concerns that a firm dollar and a weakening global economy could slow the robust pace of exports that has supported prices since harvest, traders said. Wheat futures were strong on a round of bargain buying...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans flat, face weekly decline on global recession fears
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Friday, with the market poised for a weekly decline as concerns over slowing global economy weighed on prices. Wheat ticked lower, although the market is set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to a...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 21-27
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
