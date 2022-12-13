Read full article on original website
Driver arrested after hitting child at Oakridge parade, deputies say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly hitting a 9-year-old with his car during the Oakridge Parade of Lights, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO said they heard a request for assistance from the Oakridge Parade of Lights at about 7...
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
Springfield police, local law enforcement practice active violence drills
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police cars and SWAT vehicles swarmed around an elementary school in Springfield on Thursday afternoon, but there was no incident – instead, law enforcement was taking on a training exercise. Springfield Police Department has been hosting a training exercise at Mohawk Elementary School, along with the...
Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
Lebanon Jail temporarily closing due to staffing issues
LEBANON, Ore. -- Suspects awaiting trial and low-level offenders in Lebanon will have to go elsewhere to be held, as the Lebanon Municipal Jail is being closed due to low staffing levels. According to the Lebanon Police Department, the Lebanon City Council approved a request from Police Chief Frank Stevenson...
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
Eugene Police Department helps out at St. Vincent de Paul holiday dinner
EUGENE, Ore. -- A handful of Eugene police officers weren’t patrolling the streets Tuesday afternoon -- instead, they spent time cooking for those in need. Several Eugene Police Department staff members were at St. Vincent de Paul’s Lindholm Center on December 13 to serve a warm meal to the people there. This is the sixth year of the Eugene Police Holiday Dinner at the Lindholm Center. The program has been going since 2015, but it was temporarily put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eugene police were excited to return and help out the community.
Tenants, guests abruptly evicted from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Residents and guests of GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Gateway Street were evicted on Wednesday morning. Residents at the property claim their doors were knocked on by officials with the Fire Marshal’s Office, who told them to exit the premises and leave their belongings behind. Kimberly Rollins is one of dozens who will have to find a new place to live.
Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Eugene city council postpones decisions on interim city councilor, natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of highly anticipated Eugene City Council decisions expected to be made on December 12 were postponed until their next meeting after lengthy discussion between councilmembers and Eugene citizens. The first decision, the attempt to appoint an interim councilor for the city of Eugene’s Ward Seven,...
Eugene students release salmon fry into waterways to learn about ecosystem
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some Eugene elementary school students got to see their hard work pay off Wednesday morning at Alton Baker Park, as they released hundreds of fish fry into the water. Students at Eugene School District 4J participated in the annual salmon fry release “Eggs to Fry” program. In...
State economists say more people are working from home
EUGENE, Ore. -- According to state economists, more people are choosing to work from home ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Gail Krumenauer, with the Oregon Employment Department, said that back in 2019, about one out of 10 Oregonians worked from home. Their latest data shows a huge increase, with one out of four Oregonians working from home daily.
Interim councilor appointed for Eugene Ward Seven seat
EUGENE, Ore. -- A new interim city councilor has been appointed for Eugene’s vacant Ward Seven council seat, Eugene officials announced. The City Council has appointed Lyndsie Leech to fill the Ward Seven city councilor position in an interim capacity, Eugene officials said. Leech was appointed during a special work session of the City Council conducted on December 14. Leech was selected from among five finalists for the position after long debate among Eugene city councilors and the mayor.
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
Pet of the Week: Buddy
EUGENE, Ore. -- Buddy is a super chatty Siamese mix with a very friendly personality who is looking for a new home!. Buddy is a very handsome 9-year-old cat with big blue eyes, The staff at Greenhill humane Society say he’s super friendly and loves to sit in laps. When he’s getting attention, he’ll happily purr and meow in his chirpy little voice, and when he’s not, he’ll stick his head in your hand to ask you to pet him. Greenhill staff say Buddy would be a good family cat because he loves people, and might even do well with another cat or dog friend.
Ducks triple up on double-doubles, dominate EWU
EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Women's team dominated Eastern Washington, earning an 88-38 victory at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday. The win featured an impressive trio of double-doubles for Ducks. Grace Van Slooten had a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Endyia Rogers...
Electric cars becoming more popular, local auto dealership says
EUGENE, Ore. -- Car dealers in Eugene are seeing first-hand the rising demand for electric cars. Experts say clean energy and improved performance are driving people to make the switch to electric. Employees at Sheppard Motors, a dealership in Eugene, say they've outgrown their facility on Seventh Avenue. They're opening a new lot on Chad Drive, an area that provides better freeway access, improved visibility, and more inventory. Brian Scheafer, the general manager at the Sheppard Motors dealership, said the demand from customers for electric cars was a leading factor in the decision to expand.
Egan Warming Centers in dire need of volunteers for cold week
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Egan Warming Centers will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights and are expected to open each night until Saturday, but organizers are sounding the call for more volunteers to staff them. Egan Warming Centers have been opened for the nights of December 14 and 15, and...
Bright, sunny, and cold Friday
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. Clear skies should allow the temperatures to drop down into the 20s area wide Thursday night. There will be a few spots that stick out, such as Corvallis, which may drop as low as 20°. Other areas, such as Roseburg, will stay warmer in the low 30s.
