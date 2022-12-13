EUGENE, Ore. -- Buddy is a super chatty Siamese mix with a very friendly personality who is looking for a new home!. Buddy is a very handsome 9-year-old cat with big blue eyes, The staff at Greenhill humane Society say he’s super friendly and loves to sit in laps. When he’s getting attention, he’ll happily purr and meow in his chirpy little voice, and when he’s not, he’ll stick his head in your hand to ask you to pet him. Greenhill staff say Buddy would be a good family cat because he loves people, and might even do well with another cat or dog friend.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO