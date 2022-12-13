GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like in its matchup with Philip Barbour on Dec. 9, Grafton’s JT Veltri was impactful in the fourth quarter. On Dec. 9, Veltri scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, with the Bearcats leading by three points, Veltri drew a foul off of an inbounds pass, sending him to the free throw line for two shots.

