WVNews
Upshur (West Virginia) Commission honors law enforcement hero, K9 units, receives grants during Thursday's meeting
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning with a full slate of items, including honoring a longtime law enforcement officer for his heroic actions. Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was recognized for his response to a shooter on I-79 early this summer and was presented...
Harry Lowe Fuller
MARION- Harry Lowe Fuller, age 84, formerly of Lost Creek, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Marion General Hospital following an extended illness. On September 12, 1938, Harry was born in Stone Coal, West Virginia, one of ten children of the...
Ronald Paul Hutson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald Paul Hutson, 85, of Center Point, WV, passed away to his Heavenly home peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronald was born on October 20, 1937, the eldest child of the late Orva Lee and Helen Ashcraft Hutson.
Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON- Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick. In. addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Fire Chief Steve Pulice named interim city manager, to be sworn in Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As Clarksburg city leaders contemplate their next city manager, another city emergency official is poised to serve in the position in the interim. During Thursday’s regular council meeting, city council members unanimously voted to appoint Fire Chief Steve Pulice as interim city manager. He...
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
Local VA officials hold town hall on PACT Act benefits in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives of the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and the Department of Veterans Affairs Huntington Regional Office on Thursday held a town hall meeting at VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg to provide information on new VA benefits that will soon be available to some veterans.
Stonewood (West Virginia) CEOS club continues tradition giving lap quilts for hospice patients
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than 30 lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a longstanding club tradition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for...
Philippi, West Virginia, set for Christmas Music Stroll
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s downtown business district will feature live music when A Covered Bridge Christmas’ Christmas Music Stroll returns from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in six different locations. Headlining the evening music stroll will be area musicians/singers familiar and popular within the region.
Doddridge County pulls away for 2-0 start
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Hileman scored 17 points and the Doddridge County Bulldogs broke open their matchup with Gilmer County in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 17-8 to extend an 18-12 halftime cushion and win 45-29. Joshua DeHaven added 10 points for Doddridge County while Tyler Bush and Noah Hamrick led Gilmer County with six each.
Late free throws lift Grafton over Philip Barbour
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like in its matchup with Philip Barbour on Dec. 9, Grafton’s JT Veltri was impactful in the fourth quarter. On Dec. 9, Veltri scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, with the Bearcats leading by three points, Veltri drew a foul off of an inbounds pass, sending him to the free throw line for two shots.
Jackson county students named to fall 2022 President's and Dean’s lists
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester. Fairmont State University has released the president’s list and the dean’s list to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.
