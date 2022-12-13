ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Harry Lowe Fuller

MARION- Harry Lowe Fuller, age 84, formerly of Lost Creek, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Marion General Hospital following an extended illness. On September 12, 1938, Harry was born in Stone Coal, West Virginia, one of ten children of the...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Ronald Paul Hutson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald Paul Hutson, 85, of Center Point, WV, passed away to his Heavenly home peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer. Ronald was born on October 20, 1937, the eldest child of the late Orva Lee and Helen Ashcraft Hutson.
CENTER POINT, WV
WVNews

Larry Paul Helmick

BUCKHANNON- Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick. In. addition to his parents, he was preceded in...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Philippi, West Virginia, set for Christmas Music Stroll

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philippi’s downtown business district will feature live music when A Covered Bridge Christmas’ Christmas Music Stroll returns from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in six different locations. Headlining the evening music stroll will be area musicians/singers familiar and popular within the region.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Doddridge County pulls away for 2-0 start

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Hileman scored 17 points and the Doddridge County Bulldogs broke open their matchup with Gilmer County in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 17-8 to extend an 18-12 halftime cushion and win 45-29. Joshua DeHaven added 10 points for Doddridge County while Tyler Bush and Noah Hamrick led Gilmer County with six each.
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Late free throws lift Grafton over Philip Barbour

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Much like in its matchup with Philip Barbour on Dec. 9, Grafton’s JT Veltri was impactful in the fourth quarter. On Dec. 9, Veltri scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, with the Bearcats leading by three points, Veltri drew a foul off of an inbounds pass, sending him to the free throw line for two shots.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Jackson county students named to fall 2022 President's and Dean’s lists

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 1,000 students have been honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University after completing the fall 2022 semester. Fairmont State University has released the president’s list and the dean’s list to recognize high-achieving students for their academic distinction. Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the dean’s list. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy