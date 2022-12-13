Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places To Visit In Arkansas During Christmas SeasonWrld_FaymuzArkansas State
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouses and rural trash schedule for Christmas holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of the Christmas holiday. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
KATV
Walmart offering 'early tax refund advance loan' option to customers starting Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Walmart stores in Little Rock are making it easier for customers to get up to $1,000 with an early refund advance loan, just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, the retail giant said Thursday. Officials said the early refund advance loans are based on a...
littlerocksoiree.com
December Party Pics Now Online
The December issue of Little Rock Soirée is on newsstands, and you know what that means: There's a new batch of event photos to peruse. As always, each edition’s Party Pics are posted right here on littlerocksoiree.com, and the latest photos from the new issue are now online.
The 85 South Show to bring comedy to North Little Rock
Comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing The 85 South Show to the Little Rock metro next fall.
Say McIntosh Black Santa Christmas toy drive takes place in North Little Rock
A holiday tradition going back 60-years was held Saturday afternoon in North Little Rock.
KARK
Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night. Though no one was hurt, Erika Brown-Killian said it left her family with traumatizing memories. “I was working making baskets for Christmas and went to go take a...
$500K Arkansas Scholarship Lottery win for Fort Smith scratch-off player
A Fort Smith man had 500,000 reasons to have a good day after picking up his lottery winnings in Little Rock on Wednesday.
After 20 years, determined Little Rock woman graduates from college
A woman just received her bachelor's degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock more than two decades after she began her college career.
Basketball talent nationwide coming to Pine Bluff for King Cotton Holiday Classic
Look ahead to one of Arkansas' top high school basketball tournaments as players from around the country flock to Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
KATV
Benton police are searching for a man who walked out of Home Depot without paying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced they are searching for the identity of a man who stole from Home Depot. According to the police, this incident occurred on Nov. 19 and they have yet to locate the man. Police said he walked out of the store...
Pulaski County Sherriff's search for runaway 16-year-old female
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Mariyah Mitchel was last seen on December 11 leaving her parent's home on Harper Road in Little Rock. She is described as being about 5'2" in...
3-year-old child found in the streets of Jacksonville instead of at his daycare.
A three-year-old child with down syndrome was found in the middle of the road by a good samaritan while he was supposed to be in the specialized care of a local preschool.
