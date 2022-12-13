ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
littlerocksoiree.com

December Party Pics Now Online

The December issue of Little Rock Soirée is on newsstands, and you know what that means: There's a new batch of event photos to peruse. As always, each edition’s Party Pics are posted right here on littlerocksoiree.com, and the latest photos from the new issue are now online.
KARK

Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night. Though no one was hurt, Erika Brown-Killian said it left her family with traumatizing memories. “I was working making baskets for Christmas and went to go take a...
