East Duplin's Kade Kennedy is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to East Duplin's Kade Kennedy, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Kennedy received 95.07% of our state-wide vote after getting it done on both sides of the ball. Kennedy had a 79-yard touchdown run and led his team with 15 tackles, including 2 for loss as the Panthers advanced to the 2-A state championship game.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 28-Dec. 3:

Keno Jones, Northern Nash, Football

Making clutch plays always is the biggest deal. The Knights’ quarterback threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner on fourth down with 58 seconds remaining as Northern Nash edged Seventy-First 23-22 in the 4-A Eastern Regional championship game.

Owen Callicutt, Thomasville, Wrestling

Callicutt won the 182-pound class and named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 2022 Bobby Lloyd Invitational. His performance helped Thomasville win the team championship.

Lorenzo Mendoza, Reidsville, Football

Defense is crucial in the playoffs. Mendoza sparked the Rams’ defense with 2 interceptions and 7 tackles as they thrashed a powerful Burns team 32-12 in the 2-A Western Regional championship.

Dominic Payne, Trinity, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-2 guard had a sensational week, averaging 33.7 points in three games. He scored 32 points in a 66-53 win over Jordan-Matthews, 27 points in a 61-45 win over Leadership Academy and 42 points in an 82-68 victory over East Rowan.

Cam’Ron Webster, Mount Airy, Football

The senior nose tackle was a big force in limiting Draughn to 96 yards passing on 5 of 20 attempts. Draughn had put up big numbers all season but in the 1-A Western Regional championship game, Webster and the Granite Bears stood tall in a 35-6 win.

Zach McConnell, New Bern, Football

Winning the field position battle is everything. McConnell helped flip the field with several long punts as the Bears held off Millbrook 35-27 to win the 4-A Eastern Regional championship.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman, Girls basketball

Lewis-Williams scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, handed out 5 assists and hit the game-winning layup with 6.4 seconds left in a 67-66 win over North Mecklenburg.

Palmer Chrichton, East Lincoln, Boys basketball

Chrichton scored 23 points and had 6 rebounds in East Lincoln’s 58-48 win over Lincolnton.

Mason Satterfield, Tarboro, Football

The sophomore tailback had 191 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries as Tarboro whipped North Moore 35-7 to win the 1-A Eastern Regional championship.