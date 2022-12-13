ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulaville, NC

East Duplin's Kade Kennedy is voted SBLive North Carolina Athlete of the Week

By Gary Adornato
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqGOP_0jhB2Lb800

Congratulations to East Duplin's Kade Kennedy, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Kennedy received 95.07% of our state-wide vote after getting it done on both sides of the ball. Kennedy had a 79-yard touchdown run and led his team with 15 tackles, including 2 for loss as the Panthers advanced to the 2-A state championship game.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 28-Dec. 3:

Keno Jones, Northern Nash, Football

Making clutch plays always is the biggest deal. The Knights’ quarterback threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winner on fourth down with 58 seconds remaining as Northern Nash edged Seventy-First 23-22 in the 4-A Eastern Regional championship game.

Owen Callicutt, Thomasville, Wrestling

Callicutt won the 182-pound class and named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the 2022 Bobby Lloyd Invitational. His performance helped Thomasville win the team championship.

Lorenzo Mendoza, Reidsville, Football

Defense is crucial in the playoffs. Mendoza sparked the Rams’ defense with 2 interceptions and 7 tackles as they thrashed a powerful Burns team 32-12 in the 2-A Western Regional championship.

Dominic Payne, Trinity, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-2 guard had a sensational week, averaging 33.7 points in three games. He scored 32 points in a 66-53 win over Jordan-Matthews, 27 points in a 61-45 win over Leadership Academy and 42 points in an 82-68 victory over East Rowan.

Cam’Ron Webster, Mount Airy, Football

The senior nose tackle was a big force in limiting Draughn to 96 yards passing on 5 of 20 attempts. Draughn had put up big numbers all season but in the 1-A Western Regional championship game, Webster and the Granite Bears stood tall in a 35-6 win.

Zach McConnell, New Bern, Football

Winning the field position battle is everything. McConnell helped flip the field with several long punts as the Bears held off Millbrook 35-27 to win the 4-A Eastern Regional championship.

Kirsten Lewis-Williams, Lake Norman, Girls basketball

Lewis-Williams scored 28 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, handed out 5 assists and hit the game-winning layup with 6.4 seconds left in a 67-66 win over North Mecklenburg.

Palmer Chrichton, East Lincoln, Boys basketball

Chrichton scored 23 points and had 6 rebounds in East Lincoln’s 58-48 win over Lincolnton.

Mason Satterfield, Tarboro, Football

The sophomore tailback had 191 yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries as Tarboro whipped North Moore 35-7 to win the 1-A Eastern Regional championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Pirate Football And Birmingham Bowl Coverage On WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will represent the American Athletic Conference in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27 against Coastal Carolina. Eric Gullickson from WITN will be heading to Alabama to cover the event. WITN’s coverage will include the following times:. 12/23 News @ 5p...
GREENVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Organizers want tournament to be a new tradition in Greenville

A college basketball tournament this weekend in Greenville is the first of what organizers hope will become an annual holiday tradition. Bon Secours Wellness Arena, in partnership with Furman University and VisitGreenvilleSC, has organized the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, a multiple-team basketball showcase taking place at The Well on Saturday. The one-day, six-team tournament will feature matchups between the men’s basketball teams from Furman University, Clemson University, University of South Carolina, East Carolina University, Stephen F. Austin State University and the University of Richmond.
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
neusenews.com

Second POD gives Kinston resiliency for line outages

On December 3rd, Duke Energy responded to two electrical substation failures in Moore County. Both were described as intentional vandalism and are being investigated by the FBI and the state Department of Public Safety. Three weeks before the Moore County vandalism, another substation was deliberately disabled in Maysville, located in Jones County.
KINSTON, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax. She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize. […]
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Moderate drought expands in Eastern Carolina

The moderate drought conditions continue to expand across eastern NC. Thursday’s Drought Monitor update shows expanding moderate drought conditions in Eastern Carolina. The moderate drought status has now expanded across all counties adjacent to both the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds through the Outer Banks. The moderate drought has also expanded across all of Lenoir County as well as southern Pitt County.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy