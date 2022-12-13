Read full article on original website
Vatican vendettas: Alleged witness manipulation jolts trial
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The text message to the Vatican monsignor offered forgiveness along with a threat: “I know everything about you … and I keep it all in my archives,” it read. “I pardon you, Perlasca, but remember, you owe me a favor.”. The...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster
Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Paris march pays tribute to 12-year-old found dead in box
PARIS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old French girl who was brutally killed and had her body found in a plastic box led a silent march Wednesday in her honor through their Paris neighborhood. The parents of the girl, identified publicly only as Lola, delayed the march for...
Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
US Embassy warns 'darker skinned' citizens over Dominican Republic's migration measures
The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic is warning “darker skinned” citizens over the Caribbean country’s migration agents mistaking them for Haitian immigrants.
Migrant crisis could pay for 62k extra nurses – it’s time to cap numbers & leave European Convention on Human Rights
THE migrant crisis in the Channel is spiralling out of control – and with it, the costs of our immigration and asylum system. Since the crossings began in 2018, around 83,000 migrants have made it ashore here. That’s more migrants than there are regular soldiers in the British Army....
France 24
French court upholds life sentence for 2015 Thalys train attacker
Paris’ appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched...
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
No convictions sought in French court over 2009 Rio-Paris crash
French prosecutors said Wednesday it was "impossible" to convict Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, enraging victims' families after an eight-week trial. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove," prosecutor Pierre Arnaudin told the court in Paris.
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims morality police has been abolished
A top Iranian official has said that the nation's mandatory hijab law is being reviewed, as state media played down the same official's claim that the country's much-feared morality police force had been "abolished" amid ongoing protests.
Archbishop condemns ‘cruelty’ of government handling of refugees and migrants
The Archbishop of Canterbury has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s “immoral” and “cruel” treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.In a speech to the House of Lords, Justin Welby said that the principle of offering protection to refugees has been “politically degraded” by successive UK governments.He condemned the government’s policy of making life difficult for unauthorised arrivals, saying: “A hostile environment is an immoral environment.”He also denounced home secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, telling peers: “It is not a solution – it is a mistake. It will be a failure.”The Archbishop condemned the £120m Rwanda...
67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year
BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a sharp spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022, according to a new report released Friday. The International Federation of Journalists says that...
Right-Wing Extremist Coup in Germany Thwarted by Thousands of Police
The Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state and subscribes to conspiracy theories.
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
US News and World Report
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
