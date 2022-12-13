ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Peru accuses Mexico of interference in internal affairs after Castillo ouster

Mexico's Ambassador in Lima was summoned by Peru's foreign ministry, which accused it of interfering in the country's internal affairs, after Mexico Foreign Minister revealed that Peru's former President Pedro Castillo asked for asylum, and Mexican President Lopez Obrador criticized Peruvian elites, calling for the protection of the ousted president's human rights.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
Reuters

Former Spanish king wins bid to block part of UK harassment case

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Spanish king Juan Carlos on Tuesday won a bid to block part of a harassment case brought against him in a London court by his ex-lover. The 84-year-old ex-monarch faces a lawsuit from Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who says Juan Carlos directed a campaign of harassment against her from 2012 that is still ongoing. Juan Carlos emphatically denies Sayn-Wittgenstein’s claims.
France 24

French court upholds life sentence for 2015 Thalys train attacker

Paris’ appeal court on Thursday upheld a life sentence for an Islamist militant who in August 2015 opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but who was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched...
CNN

Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past

A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
AFP

No convictions sought in French court over 2009 Rio-Paris crash

French prosecutors said Wednesday it was "impossible" to convict Air France and plane maker Airbus over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight, enraging victims' families after an eight-week trial. Their guilt "appears to us to be impossible to prove," prosecutor Pierre Arnaudin told the court in Paris. 
The Independent

Archbishop condemns ‘cruelty’ of government handling of refugees and migrants

The Archbishop of Canterbury has delivered a scathing condemnation of the government’s “immoral” and “cruel” treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.In a speech to the House of Lords, Justin Welby said that the principle of offering protection to refugees has been “politically degraded” by successive UK governments.He condemned the government’s policy of making life difficult for unauthorised arrivals, saying: “A hostile environment is an immoral environment.”He also denounced home secretary Suella Braverman’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, telling peers: “It is not a solution – it is a mistake. It will be a failure.”The Archbishop condemned the £120m Rwanda...
The Associated Press

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job this year

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a sharp spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022, according to a new report released Friday. The International Federation of Journalists says that...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy