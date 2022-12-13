ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WTOP

Dodgers acquire INF Yonny Hernández from Athletics for cash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Point starts 3-goal third, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point extended his goal streak to five games, backup Brian Elliott made 24 saves in his seventh straight win, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Thursday night. Brandon Hagel had two goals for Tampa Bay, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

QB Purdy active for 49ers, RB Walker III active for Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco QB Brock Purdy is active and expected to start for the 49ers against Seattle despite being listed as questionable with an oblique injury. Purdy suffered the injury early in last Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay and played through the discomfort. He was limited in the brief practice time the 49ers had this week.
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night’s 135-124 loss at Orlando. The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain. Capela left the game with what was...
ATLANTA, GA
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DT Kevin Givens, S Tarvarius Moore, LB Curtis Robinson, WR Deebo Samuel, CB Samuel Womack, OT Nick Zakelj. SEATTLE: CB Tre Brown, DT Al Woods, RB DeeJay Dallas, CB Artie Burns, OL Jake Curhan, RB Tony Jones Jr.

