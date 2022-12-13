US officials: Pentagon poised to send Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, boosting defense against Russian attacks

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says
The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Putin Loses 6,000 Troops in 2 Weeks as Russia's Weaknesses Exposed: Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest estimate that Russia had lost 88,880 personnel since the start of the war on February 24.
Ukraine claims its sniper shot Russian soldier 1.7 miles away, the second best kill on record
Ukraine's strategic command has shared footage of a sniper successfully bringing down a target believed to be 1.7 miles away (2.7 km) away. Viewers might find the video very disturbing. Since the Russian aggression began in February of this year, Ukraine has shared as many records as possible of its...
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Ukraine's custom drone strikes showed Russia it can hit Moscow, doesn't fear more escalation
Ukraine is believed to have sent three, maybe four, modified Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones deep into Russian territory on Sunday and Monday, targeting airbases being used to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia said one of drones killed three Russian military personnel at Dyagilevo military base, about 300 miles from the closest Ukrainian-held territory — and only 100 miles from Moscow. Jet-powered Tu-141 surveillance drones, made in the 1970s and 1980s, have a range of up to 620 miles. The ones used this week were modified by Ukraine, using Ukrainian technology, Politico reports. "The modifications showcase the ability of the Ukrainian...
msn.com
Russia may be prepping to abandon embattled nuke plant; Russian says troops need more docs, equipment: Ukraine updates
The Russian military could be preparing to abandon the beleaguered Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant it has occupied since March, a top Ukraine energy official says. Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Energoatom, told the Ukraine TV show TSN that Russians could transfer control of the plant to the International Atomic Energy Agency, although he provided no timeline.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Putin's War Began Hours After Ukraine Left Russian Energy System: Official
Ukraine had been part of a common power grid with Russia, Belarus and Moldova but joined a European grid after the war began.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
NATO commits to Ukraine membership, support against Russia: 'Keep calm and give tanks'
NATO member states have committed to continue supporting Ukraine as Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stresses the need to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting
Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
'Wow that's incredible': Video shows Russian soldiers running for cover
CNN's Matthew Chance reports from the Bakhmut region of Ukraine, where Russia and Ukraine are involved in a bitter ground battle for the crucial territory.
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s most important military sites, experts said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have...
Sioux City Journal
Trudy Rubin: Putin is trying to wipe out Ukraine from the air, yet the West holds back air defense systems
Imagine if Philadelphia were totally blacked out for a dozen hours daily, with no water or heat and no electricity or cellphone coverage. Imagine if high-rise apartment dwellers, including the elderly and moms with babies, had to lug water and food to upper floors because the elevators weren't working. Imagine if surgeons at local hospitals had to operate by generator, and cars had to drive in total darkness while pedestrians navigated by flashlight.
msn.com
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
LIVE – Updated at 17:59. UK MoD says it has provided Brimstone 2 missiles to Ukraine; reports suggest there are signs troops could be getting ready to leave. That’s it from the UK blog team for today. Thank you for following our coverage. Here is a roundup of...
Kremlin Says Russia Is Done Taking Territory From Ukraine
In September, Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which is home to a nuclear power plant.
Russian military bloggers are reportedly irate at Moscow over Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia
A day after Ukraine launched two long-range attack drones at military air bases deep inside Russian territory on Monday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry and an undentified Ukrainian official, another drone struck an oil facility near the airport in Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Kursk's governor said Tuesday morning. The airport, in the city of Kursk, is used for both civilian aviation and the Russian military, The New York Times reports. The two air bases struck Monday — Engles, more than 370 miles from Ukraine, and Dyagilevo, about 300 miles from Ukraine's border and only 100 miles from Moscow — house aircraft...
Comments / 0