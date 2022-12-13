Read full article on original website
More than 80 bands will gather in Maumee at next Acoustics for Autism
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee is no stranger to live music, and once a year Project iAm rounds up artists from the area for an all-day gathering with shows day and night. The 16th annual Acoustics for Autism will bring over 80 bands to eight stages around the block. Proceeds...
City of Bowling Green approves Abbott Laboratories plant
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new $536 million powder formula plant in Bowling Green. That afternoon, both the Bowling Green School Board and City Council voted to allow Abbott to construct the plant. Bowling Green beat out...
Trilby Church in West Toledo hosts thrift shop where all items are free
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pastor Mark Kuhlman and Trilby United Methodist Church in Toledo are hosting a special kind of thrift store for the community to take part in. For the next two days, every single item that would normally be for sale is free of charge. "To anybody that...
FBI, Ohio BCI investigating North Toledo home in connection to missing teens
*** THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED: Missing teens case leads to 2 unidentified bodies in Toledo house fire, 2 more arrests ***. The FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have blocked off Chase Street in Toledo while inspecting a property related to an ongoing case of two missing teenagers.
Chabad House will bring light and joy to Toledo with multiple Hanukkah events
The Chabad House of Greater Toledo will have several Chanukah celebrations underway next week. For the 35th year, Franklin Park Mall will host the kickoff Sunday at 3:45 p.m. near the food court with a LEGO menorah, a juggling show, dreidels, donuts and latkes — punctuated by a menorah lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Straight No Chaser to grace Stranahan Theater with a cappella holiday hits and more
For one day only, the Stranahan Theater will host the dazzling a cappella group Straight No Chaser. One of its vocalists, Freedom Young, spoke with WGO about the history of the performers, their song development process and the stunning experience of their shows. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for...
Toledo Farmers' Market takes on holiday theme
Being off-season doesn't stop the Toledo Farmers' Market from offering fresh produce in the winter. Every Saturday in December, the holiday market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 525 Market St. Each shopper will receive a tote bag. Twenty-five of those bags contain a golden ticket...
Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
Liberty-Benton Local Schools installing new bus decals aimed at increasing safety
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's after 6 a.m. when Liberty-Benton students are boarding the bus to get to school. At that time, it's still dark outside. "Also when we have field trips, they're coming back many times after dark,' said Bruce Otley, the director of operations for Liberty-Benton Local Schools.
Missing teens case leads to 2 unidentified bodies in Toledo house fire, 2 more arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — As the FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to inspect the charred remains of a North Toledo home Thursday evening, the Toledo Police Department shared new details about the investigation of two missing teenagers. Lt. Dan Gerken said two deceased persons were found in...
Get creative with glass and metal at Copper Moon Studio
Fusing, cutting and arranging glass mosaics is an open art form that can be explored endlessly at Copper Moon Studio in Holland. While there are plenty of unique creations available for sale at the studio already, customers are encouraged to walk in and create their own. Copper Moon also offers...
Get made-from-scratch remedies at Transcend by Heide
Transcend by Heide is back with to show off more of its locally-made natural healing products. Daniel explains the differences you can see in the shop's all-natural herbal skincare and healing products. Check them out at Transcend by Heide on 210 Louisiana Ave. in Perrysburg.
Wood County law enforcement agencies suggest protecting packages from holiday heists
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Thieves that steal packages off of people's front doors have become an all too common holiday occurrence, so the Perrysburg Police Division and the Wood County Sheriff's Office gave out some tips for residents to protect their possessions. "Having the suspect on your, say, Ring camera...
