Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

City of Bowling Green approves Abbott Laboratories plant

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Abbott Laboratories plans to build a new $536 million powder formula plant in Bowling Green. That afternoon, both the Bowling Green School Board and City Council voted to allow Abbott to construct the plant. Bowling Green beat out...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
nbc24.com

Chabad House will bring light and joy to Toledo with multiple Hanukkah events

The Chabad House of Greater Toledo will have several Chanukah celebrations underway next week. For the 35th year, Franklin Park Mall will host the kickoff Sunday at 3:45 p.m. near the food court with a LEGO menorah, a juggling show, dreidels, donuts and latkes — punctuated by a menorah lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Straight No Chaser to grace Stranahan Theater with a cappella holiday hits and more

For one day only, the Stranahan Theater will host the dazzling a cappella group Straight No Chaser. One of its vocalists, Freedom Young, spoke with WGO about the history of the performers, their song development process and the stunning experience of their shows. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for...
nbc24.com

Toledo Farmers' Market takes on holiday theme

Being off-season doesn't stop the Toledo Farmers' Market from offering fresh produce in the winter. Every Saturday in December, the holiday market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 525 Market St. Each shopper will receive a tote bag. Twenty-five of those bags contain a golden ticket...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Wyandot County deputy killed in crash in Pickaway County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office said a Wyandot County deputy has died after he was involved in a crash on State Route 56 Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104. Wyandot...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Get creative with glass and metal at Copper Moon Studio

Fusing, cutting and arranging glass mosaics is an open art form that can be explored endlessly at Copper Moon Studio in Holland. While there are plenty of unique creations available for sale at the studio already, customers are encouraged to walk in and create their own. Copper Moon also offers...
HOLLAND, OH
nbc24.com

Get made-from-scratch remedies at Transcend by Heide

Transcend by Heide is back with to show off more of its locally-made natural healing products. Daniel explains the differences you can see in the shop's all-natural herbal skincare and healing products. Check them out at Transcend by Heide on 210 Louisiana Ave. in Perrysburg.
PERRYSBURG, OH

