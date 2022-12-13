ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

How common are destructive tornadoes in December? Perhaps more than you think

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGmbC_0jhB1qcw00

As a powerful storm system unleashed tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas , you might be wondering if a December tornado outbreak is out of the ordinary.

Tornado season in the southern Plains — the time that tornadoes are most likely to hit — spans from May through early June, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

“But, remember, tornadoes can happen at any time of year,” officials said.

In December 2021, at least 61 tornadoes hit the central and southern U.S. within eight days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported.

The tornadoes ripped across eight states, killing more than 80 people and causing “devastating damage to communities,” officials said at the time.

“The very fact that tornadoes of this intensity struck in late autumn, rather than in the spring and summer when thunderstorms and tornadoes are more likely, is remarkable,” NOAA said.

Are December tornadoes rare?

Research from the agency estimates about a 12% to 15% chance that a tornado would occur on a December day in the U.S.

In June, the likelihood increases to 90%, NOAA said.

Following the December 2021 outbreak, Illinois News Bureau physical sciences editor Lois Yoksoulian said she spoke with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign atmospheric sciences professor and department head Jeff Trapp about the timing of the severe storms.

During the interview, Yoksoulian asked if there are more tornadoes occurring in “off season” winter months , including December.

“I reanalyzed the tornado data from the past 40 years and found that the only months in the U.S. that have experienced a robust positive trend in tornado activity are December and January,” Trapp said. “So yes, this is indeed factual.”

He described December tornado outbreaks as “rare but not unprecedented.”

A tornado outbreak on Dec. 26, 2015, killed 11 people in North Texas and caused destruction from Hill County to Colling County. The tornado that hit Garland that day was the worst, an EF-4, with wind speeds of 166-200 mph damaging at least 600 structures.

Are December tornadoes often destructive?

While not as common as a spring or summer tornado, NOAA said December tornadoes can still be significantly destructive. From 1879 to December 2021, 22 violent EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes have hit in December, officials said. EF-4 and EF-5 tornadoes are considered the most destructive.

“These cool-season tornadoes are also potentially more impactful because they have a higher tendency to be very fast-moving storms that occur after sunset, while people are at home sleeping – unaware of the impending danger and need to act quickly – as was the case with many of the Dec. 10 tornadoes,” Trapp said.

What causes December tornadoes?

During last year’s severe storms, NOAA said warmer temperatures contributed to their development. Still, the agency said it’s difficult to link tornadoes to climate change.

“Because less than 10% of severe thunderstorms produce tornadoes, it is difficult for scientists to draw conclusions about the processes that lead up to tornadoes and their potential connections to climate change,” officials said. “Additionally, there needs to be a better understanding of how certain features of the environment that contribute to tornadoes will change in the future.”

Before hitting Texas, major storm unleashes tornado in Oklahoma. Photos show damage

Tornado damage updates: See photos, video from Decatur, Grapevine in North Texas

North Texas weather: At least 5 tornadoes damage Grapevine, North Richland Hills, Decatur

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

14 tornadoes confirmed after severe weather outbreak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS Office in Fort Worth has confirmed 14 tornadoes across North Texas from Tuesday's severe weather outbreak.Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth plan to survey two more areas on Thursday in Parker County.They will be investigating damage reported near Poolville in Parker County, as well as damage reported near Weatherford in Parker County. So, when the surveying is over we could record 16 tornadoes from Tuesday's event.Of note, there were six tornadoes in Tarrant County alone:JRB: Two tracks were identified near JRB, with ratings of EF-0 and EF-1North Richland Hills: EF-1 with max wind of 90 mphNear Meacham Airport: EF-0 with unknown max wind (confirmed via video)Grapevine: Two tracks, both EF-1 ratings, with max winds of 110 mph and 100 mphAs of Wednesday evening, four of the 14 tornadoes have a rating of EF-2:Eastland County, south of Ranger: max winds of 135 mphWise County, long track of damage: max winds of 125 mphCollin County to Fannin County, from Blue Ridge to near Leonard: max winds of 125 mphLamar County, from Petty to Hopewell: max winds of 115 mph
FORT WORTH, TX
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 12/15/22

Much colder air has arrived today. Tonight wind chills will be down on the teens. There is the low end chance that we could see some snow early next week but accumulating snow is unlikely. We have colder weather coming in behind a low that’s making its way across the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather

The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXAN

In-Depth: What a switch to El Niño could mean for central Texas weather in 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The predicted changeover from the current multi-year La Niña pattern to El Niño next year could have large-scale changes on our local weather. The warmer, drier-than-normal weather, made more likely by La Niña, has indeed had a hand in our current drought conditions, as well as in Lake Travis levels dipping to their lowest since 2015. We first warned you last week, however, how new projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center call for the current “triple-dip” three-year La Niña pattern to end in 2023, and an El Niño pattern to begin.
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
18K+
Followers
509
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy