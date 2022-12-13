Cases of scarlet fever have soared tenfold this year, official figures show amid an increase in Strep A infections.Most recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there had been around 23,000 incidents of the infection this year up until last week, compared to just 2,323 during the same period in 2021.Scarlet fever is caused by the bacteria called group A streptococcus. Though usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious.It comes after the health secretary insisted there was no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers – though he...

7 DAYS AGO