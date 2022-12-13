ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species

SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
food-safety.com

Antimicrobial Phage Spray Effective Against Foodborne Bacteria, Including Multidrug Resistant E. Coli

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new, highly effective tool to mitigate bacterial contamination of foods, including pathogens displaying antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The technology involves the application of bacteriophages (phages)—benign viruses that eat bacteria—to goods in the form of microgels. Phages are natural predators to bacteria, and...
MedicalXpress

Arsenic-contaminated water associated with antibiotic resistance in children, study finds

In rural Bangladesh, areas with high levels of arsenic contamination in drinking water, compared to areas with less contamination, have a higher prevalence of antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli in both water and child stool samples, according to a new study publishing December 8, 2022 in PLOS Pathogens by Mohammad Aminul Islam of Washington State University, and colleagues.
natureworldnews.com

Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases

A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
scitechdaily.com

Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells

The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
BBC

Scarlet fever: Three more cases at Carmarthenshire school

Three more cases of scarlet fever have been found in pupils at a primary school where two children have needed hospital treatment after an outbreak. It takes the total number of reported cases at Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, to 33. There have been no further cases of invasive Strep...
MedicalXpress

Superbugs on the rise: WHO report signals increase in antibiotic resistance

A new World Health Organization (WHO) report reveals high levels of resistance in bacteria, causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, as well as increasing resistance to treatment in several bacteria causing common infections in the community based on data reported by 87 countries in 2020. For the first time, the Global Antimicrobial...
MedicalXpress

Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child

Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
MedicalXpress

Life-saving light beam to detect malaria

A fast, needle-free malaria detection tool developed by a University of Queensland-led team could help save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person's ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm.
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Strep A - live: Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold amid fears of GPs antibiotics shortage

Cases of scarlet fever have soared tenfold this year, official figures show amid an increase in Strep A infections.Most recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there had been around 23,000 incidents of the infection this year up until last week, compared to just 2,323 during the same period in 2021.Scarlet fever is caused by the bacteria called group A streptococcus. Though usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious.It comes after the health secretary insisted there was no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers – though he...
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Science Focus

Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria

The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
MedicalXpress

How a viral toxin may exacerbate severe COVID-19

A new study in the journal Nature Communications reveals how a viral toxin produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus may contribute to severe COVID-19 infections. The study shows how a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein can damage cell barriers that line the inside of blood vessels within organs of the body such as the lungs, contributing to what is known as vascular leak. Blocking the activity of this protein may help prevent some of COVID-19's deadliest symptoms, including pulmonary edema, which contributes to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines dengue cases top 200,000 for 2022

The number of dengue fever cases reported in the Philippines this year has eclipsed 200,000, according to the latest data from the Epidemiology Bureau of the Department of Health. From January 1 to November 12, 201,509 cumulative cases have been reported nationally, a 190 percent increase compared to the same...

