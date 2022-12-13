Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Despite Developing Different Variants, SARS-CoV-2 Still Transmissible Between Species
SARS-CoV-2, which has now developed into various varieties, including delta and omicron, is thought to have been initially transmitted to humans by bats in December 2019. A recent study shows the virus is still quite contagious among animals. Computer simulations created by researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) demonstrate how coronaviruses connect to host cells in bats and people similarly using their spike proteins.
food-safety.com
Antimicrobial Phage Spray Effective Against Foodborne Bacteria, Including Multidrug Resistant E. Coli
Researchers at McMaster University have developed a new, highly effective tool to mitigate bacterial contamination of foods, including pathogens displaying antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The technology involves the application of bacteriophages (phages)—benign viruses that eat bacteria—to goods in the form of microgels. Phages are natural predators to bacteria, and...
MedicalXpress
Arsenic-contaminated water associated with antibiotic resistance in children, study finds
In rural Bangladesh, areas with high levels of arsenic contamination in drinking water, compared to areas with less contamination, have a higher prevalence of antibiotic-resistant Escherichia coli in both water and child stool samples, according to a new study publishing December 8, 2022 in PLOS Pathogens by Mohammad Aminul Islam of Washington State University, and colleagues.
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Experimental decoy drug tricks coronavirus, then destroys it
An experimental decoy drug that's designed to lure the coronavirus away from cells is being readied for tests in humans.
scitechdaily.com
Improving Antibiotic Treatment: Scientists Test “Smart” Red Blood Cells
The “smart” red blood cells deliver antibiotics that target specific bacteria. A natural delivery system that uses red blood cells as a vehicle to transport powerful antibiotics throughout the body safely has been developed by physicists at McMaster University. This method allows for the targeting and killing of specific bacteria.
BBC
Scarlet fever: Three more cases at Carmarthenshire school
Three more cases of scarlet fever have been found in pupils at a primary school where two children have needed hospital treatment after an outbreak. It takes the total number of reported cases at Brynaman Primary School, in Carmarthenshire, to 33. There have been no further cases of invasive Strep...
MedicalXpress
Superbugs on the rise: WHO report signals increase in antibiotic resistance
A new World Health Organization (WHO) report reveals high levels of resistance in bacteria, causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, as well as increasing resistance to treatment in several bacteria causing common infections in the community based on data reported by 87 countries in 2020. For the first time, the Global Antimicrobial...
Researchers discover never-before-seen mechanism bacteria use to resist antibiotic treatment
Australian researchers have recently discovered a previously unknown mechanism used by bacteria to resist antibiotic treatment. According to a press release published by Telethon Kids Institute, it's predicted that this antimicrobial resistance (AMR) will kill ten million people annually by 2050. To prevent this, Dr. Timothy Barnett — head of...
MedicalXpress
Common medicine can stop the transmission of HIV infection from mother to child
Antiviral drugs almost completely reduce the risk of mothers passing on HIV infection to their children, even in a low-income country with a high HIV incidence such as Tanzania, according to a new study in The Lancet HIV by researchers from Karolinska Institutet. The discovery raises hopes of achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eliminating the spread of infection from mother to child.
MedicalXpress
Life-saving light beam to detect malaria
A fast, needle-free malaria detection tool developed by a University of Queensland-led team could help save hundreds of thousands of lives annually. Malaria is usually detected by a blood test, but scientists have devised a method using a device that shines a beam of harmless infrared light on a person's ear or finger for five-to-10 seconds, it collects an infrared signature that is processed by a computer algorithm.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Strep A - live: Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold amid fears of GPs antibiotics shortage
Cases of scarlet fever have soared tenfold this year, official figures show amid an increase in Strep A infections.Most recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there had been around 23,000 incidents of the infection this year up until last week, compared to just 2,323 during the same period in 2021.Scarlet fever is caused by the bacteria called group A streptococcus. Though usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious.It comes after the health secretary insisted there was no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers – though he...
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Science Focus
Artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free foods can kill antibiotic-resistant bacteria
The discovery could help turn the tide in the war against superbugs. The key to beating antibiotic-resistant bacteria could have been hiding in plain sight on our supermarket shelves. Three artificial sweeteners that are commonly used in diet drinks, yoghurts and desserts can dramatically halt the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria,...
MedicalXpress
How a viral toxin may exacerbate severe COVID-19
A new study in the journal Nature Communications reveals how a viral toxin produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus may contribute to severe COVID-19 infections. The study shows how a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein can damage cell barriers that line the inside of blood vessels within organs of the body such as the lungs, contributing to what is known as vascular leak. Blocking the activity of this protein may help prevent some of COVID-19's deadliest symptoms, including pulmonary edema, which contributes to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines dengue cases top 200,000 for 2022
The number of dengue fever cases reported in the Philippines this year has eclipsed 200,000, according to the latest data from the Epidemiology Bureau of the Department of Health. From January 1 to November 12, 201,509 cumulative cases have been reported nationally, a 190 percent increase compared to the same...
scitechdaily.com
Predicting Spillover Risk: Unexpected Finding in Close Bat Virus Relatives of MERS Coronavirus
Bat Virus Receptor Studies Vital To Predict Spillover Risk. The latest research unexpectedly shows two close bat virus relatives of the human respiratory virus MERS-CoV use bat ACE2 as a cell entry receptor. According to new research, the closest bat virus relatives of the human Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus...
Comments / 0