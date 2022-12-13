Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.

