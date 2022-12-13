ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition

Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.
17-year-old Howard Co. high school student stabbed by 15-year-old girl: Police

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed by another student, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded...
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick

Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
Wes Moore will deliver Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore will be delivering the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday, Dec. 16. The ninth Fall Commencement Exercises will be held at the Talmadge Hill FIeld House on the Morgan State University campus. Morgan State University President David K. Wilson, university faculty,...
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Abraham Douglas, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of murdering Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park following a four-day trial. Douglas, 21, will be sentenced Jan. 27. He could be sentenced to life in prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Douglas guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun...
Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez

After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
