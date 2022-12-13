Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Related
Student at Maryland high school stabbed by another student, police say
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A student at a Howard County, Maryland high school was taken to an area hospital Thursday after being stabbed by another student, according to police. Around 12:57 p.m., officers responded to Hammond High School in Columbia after getting a report of a stabbing. Police say...
montgomeryschoolsmd.org
MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition
Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.
D.C. marching band known as the 'Pride of Capitol Hill' gets big surprise
The Blue and White Marching Machine of Washington D.C., known as the "Pride of Capitol Hill", were surprised with new band shoes.
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
WJLA
7News Helping Hands, Easterns Automotive Group surprise Mummies for Mouths with $2,200
Jude Adler, a Fairfax County student, is making a big difference by helping to feed those in need throughout his community. The 16-year-old just launched his first nonprofit called "Mummies for Mouths" and was recently named the latest 7News Helping Hands recipient. The Halloween season may be over, but the...
WJLA
First deaf drummer in Fairfax County marching band surprised by Baltimore Marching Ravens
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After hearing about the inspiring story of a Fairfax County Public Schools student who is the first deaf drummer in his band, the Baltimore Marching Ravens recognized Michael Gouin's hard work and musical accomplishments with a gift at a Monday night concert. The high...
Student Busted With Loaded Magazine At Maryland HS, Handgun Still Missing, Officials Say
A teenager was caught with multiple handgun magazines - including one that was fully loaded - during an investigation by a School Resource Officer in Charles County, according to the sheriff's office.Officials say that at the beginning of the school day on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a School Resource Offi…
WJLA
17-year-old Howard Co. high school student stabbed by 15-year-old girl: Police
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was taken to a hospital on Thursday after he was stabbed by another student, according to the Howard County Police Department. Police said the victim has since been released from the hospital. Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. resident donates $10K in Metro cards to families in need
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County resident donated thousands of dollars toward Metro SmarTrip cards for families in need this holiday season. The cards with $300 per card will be distributed to 33 Head Start and Early Start families. Head Start and Early Start are part of...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick
Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
WJLA
Alexandria School Board invites community feedback on search for a new superintendent
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City Public Schools is searching for their next permanent superintendent, and they are asking for public input on what the district needs in its next leader. An online feedback form is now available through Dec. 21 for students, staff, families, and community stakeholders to...
WJLA
Wes Moore will deliver Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-Elect Wes Moore will be delivering the Morgan State University Fall Commencement Address on Friday, Dec. 16. The ninth Fall Commencement Exercises will be held at the Talmadge Hill FIeld House on the Morgan State University campus. Morgan State University President David K. Wilson, university faculty,...
4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
NBC Washington
Montgomery County Public Schools Warns of Fentanyl-Laced Drugs After Students Overdose
Three public school students in Montgomery County, Maryland, overdosed while at school in recent months and were revived with the drug Narcan, the school system says. Montgomery County Public Schools held a demonstration at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville Tuesday to show how to use the life-saving opioid antidote.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
Abraham Douglas, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of murdering Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park following a four-day trial. Douglas, 21, will be sentenced Jan. 27. He could be sentenced to life in prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Douglas guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun...
Bay Net
Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland
A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez
After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0