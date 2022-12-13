Read full article on original website
Related
Toni Collette Announces Divorce Same Day Husband Seen Kissing Another Woman
The Academy Award nominee and husband Dave Galafassi said the decision followed a "substantial period of separation."
‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello’s Estranged Wife Lili Solares Claims Home Is ‘Tense and Hostile’ Amid Divorce
Staying apart for the kids? The Challenge star Chris "CT" Tamburello’s estranged wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, has filed a request to have the duo’s son primarily live with her. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Solares, 31, asked the court for exclusive use of a marital home that she shares with Tamburello, 42, […]
Heavily Pregnant Woman Refusing To Change Baby Name for Husband Blasted
"You can't prioritize not being rude to others over your husband's dislike of a name," commented one Mumsnet user.
Ex-CIA Agent Reveals Unsettling Truth About Area 51 on His Deathbed
From his deathbed, a former CIA agent revealed the unsettling alleged truth about Area 51, claiming to have experienced real aliens during his time working for the organization. The anonymous 77-year-old ex-CIA agent, who goes by the nickname "Kewper," worked for the CIA from 1957 to 1960. In an interview...
Future Allegedly Tells Woman to Shut Up After She Accuses Him of Having ‘Freaked Out Demonic Energies’ in His Studio
Future doesn't play when it comes to people trolling him on social media. Recently, the Atlanta rapper allegedly told a woman to shut up after she accused him of having "freaked out demonic energies" in his studio. On Sunday (Dec. 4), Instagram user Sydney Lanaé shared a screenshot of an...
Woman refuses her parents' Christmas party invite because husband demands his own separate invitation, in-laws say no
The husband did not want to back down from his stance taken with his in-laws. **This article is based on information sourced from social media, blog, and psychology websites, cited within the story**
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff
Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Woman admits that she is not romantically attracted to husband but doesn't want a divorce
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Companionship is an integral part of marriage. But what happens when that’s all there is? That was the case for my client, “Diane,” who admitted that she was no longer physically attracted to her husband but didn’t want a divorce.
After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce
A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mother-in-Law 'Freaks Out' Over Wedding Dress
Should a couple ever let their parents come between them?. Planning a wedding is so stressful because there are many moving parts and so many people invested in not only the event itself but also in their interests being recognized for the big day.
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception
Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?
A Twitter executive said she's been working more than 75 hours a week because Elon Musk fired so many people
Twitter VP Sinead McSweeney said Elon Musk fired and rehired staff "with no apparent logic" and was leading them "in an unorthodox manner."
Man Demands Possessions of 'Selfish' Sister as Christmas Present Gifts for His Own Children
Is it ever appropriate to ask for someone else’s belongings?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Chepinska on UnsplashonUnsplash. The Christmas season is just around the corner, and many households all over the world are getting prepared for the big day on December 25th.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Woman Reveals How Her Ex-boyfriend Makes Her Split Bills With Him, ‘He Sents A Spreadsheet Monthly'
A woman revealed that her ex-boyfriend sent her a monthly excel spreadsheet that detailed all of their joint expenses and charted everything he bought for her down to the last cent, including a $3.23 breakfast consisting of a banana and a single slice of bread.
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
'She is the best gal': Man reunites with ex-wife after her father dies, brings his rebound ex-girlfriend to the funeral
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend left her husband for another man after twenty years of marriage. It was a scandal that shook the entire neighborhood. One day, her ex-husband stopped by our house to visit. He brought his new girlfriend with him, and she was very sweet.
PopCrush
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 4