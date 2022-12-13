Read full article on original website
Brent Kesler
Brent Ray Kesler, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of One Source Hospice and Health Care. Brent was born March 9, 1951, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Ray William Kesler and Helen Verna Christensen Kesler. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also attended Ricks College.
Longtime radio DJ welcomes wife as new morning co-host
IDAHO FALLS – Josh Tielor stands behind the mic and cues up the board as he greets the listener on the other end of the phone. The 40-year-old Idaho Falls man is the host of Wake Up Classy 97 weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on KLCE, a gig he started about a year ago. And beginning Monday morning, he’ll welcome his 17-year life partner as his new on-air partner.
Keith Merle Jeppesen
Merle Jeppesen passed away on December 13, 2022, at the age of 86. Born in Hibbard, Idaho on June 9, 1936, to Keith and Iola Saurey Jeppesen, Merle was the oldest of 5 children (siblings Linda, Judy, Dale and Marie). Merle attended Adams Elementary, Washington Junior High and Madison High school in Rexburg. From 1956-1958, he served in the Southern California mission, including Bakersfield and all of Arizona, spending the final 6 months of his mission as a supervising Elder.
William “Bill” Evans
William “Bill” Alexander Evans, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2022. Services will be held at a later time in the Spring. Inurnment will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
David Baxter
Dave H. Baxter, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away on December 12, 2022, at his home. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Biz Buzz: Idaho’s exclusive dealer of the ‘No. 1 selling piano in the world’ opens in Ammon
AMMON – If a musical person in your life is looking for a new instrument or accessory this Christmas, a new business might be able to help. For more than 20 years, Teton Music has been a dealer of “the No. 1 selling piano in the world” throughout Utah. About a month ago, the business’s first eastern Idaho location opened inside the old Deseret Book store at 3025 South 25th East in Ammon.
Michael Kenneth Dearden
Michael Kenneth Dearden, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 14, 2022. Services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Beatrice K. Cook
Beatrice K. Cook, 83, of Rigby, Idaho, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. She was born December 21, 1938 to Vernon and Goldie Olsen in Rigby, Idaho. Beatrice attended and graduated from Rigby High School. Beatrice met and married the love of her life, Lyle...
Francis Cleverley
Francis Wallace Cleverley, 88, passed away at home December 11, 2022. A life long resident of Idaho Falls, Francis lived the past five years with his son in Nampa, Idaho. Per his request, no services will be held. Interment will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery in Jefferson County, Idaho. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Idaho Falls Police Complex on track for completion next fall
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are working steadily on the Idaho Falls Police Complex, which is slated for completion next fall. Construction on the 76,000-square-foot project got underway this spring at 701 Northgate Mile. The Idaho Falls Police Department, along with Ormond Builders and NBW Architects — the firms that are designing and building the complex — provided a tour and construction update with local media Wednesday afternoon.
Bud Lynn Strupp
Bud Lynn Strupp, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., prior to the services at the mortuary. Interment will be held at the Ucon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Life Lessons: Joel and Carolyn LaPray share their favorite holiday memories
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
Clark County appoints U.S. Navy veteran as new sheriff
DUBOIS – Clark County has a new sheriff. Forty-one-year-old Mark McClure was selected as the new sheriff Tuesday evening after county commissioners interviewed each of the candidates during a public meeting. Three people had applied to replace John Clements, who resigned on Nov. 30 two years into his term.
Man charged after pursuit, near head-on crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 31-year-old Ammon man was charged after allegedly speeding away from officers in his vehicle and almost causing a crash when he drove into oncoming traffic. The incident happened in September, but Tyler Buchmiller was served an arrest warrant on Monday, according to court records. He has also made a court appearance.
Local parents scramble to get their hands on Amoxicillin amidst nationwide shortage
IDAHO FALLS — Two-year-old Lillie Knowles started acting fussy last Monday. Her mom, Megan Knowles of Idaho Falls, had just been through RSV with Lillie’s sisters, and she knew she didn’t want to mess around with it again. Knowles took Lillie to her pediatrician’s office the following...
‘I’m the one that hit it’: Documents detail fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
POCATELLO — A man police say was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Pocatello had three previous DUIs. Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, has been charged with a felony for vehicular manslaughter after a collision that left one person dead, with his blood-alcohol content readings well over the legal limit.
Pocatello man charged after allegedly pulling a real-looking gun on another man
POCATELLO — A man accused of pulling a gun on another man during a verbal altercation is facing a felony charge. Richard William Studebaker, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault, court records show. Pocatello police received a call just before 10 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance near the...
Multiple dogs rescued after fire starts in shed
FORT HALL — At approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department respond to a residence on South Hawthorn Road on the Fort Hall Reservation for the report of a shed fire. Upon arrival, units found several dog kennels on fire. All the dogs were saved including a...
