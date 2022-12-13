ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latino leaders press Senate for DACA protections in lame-duck session

A group of 66 top Hispanic community leaders on Wednesday called on the Senate to include protections for Dreamers in must-pass legislation during the lame-duck session this month. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the group remarked on the urgency...
Democrats, Republicans set sights on 2023 goals

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Starting on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress. While Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, Republicans are gearing up to control the House. Current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — who is jockeying for the speaker’s seat...
