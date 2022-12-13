Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration's new 'woke' billion-dollar grant program will further divide America: Ben Carson
A United States Department of Transportation grant program drew the critique of 'Hannity' guest host Tammy Bruce and former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson on Friday.
MyWabashValley.com
Latino leaders press Senate for DACA protections in lame-duck session
A group of 66 top Hispanic community leaders on Wednesday called on the Senate to include protections for Dreamers in must-pass legislation during the lame-duck session this month. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the group remarked on the urgency...
MyWabashValley.com
Democrats, Republicans set sights on 2023 goals
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Starting on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will have to govern with a divided Congress. While Democrats will maintain control of the Senate, Republicans are gearing up to control the House. Current Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. — who is jockeying for the speaker’s seat...
Comments / 0