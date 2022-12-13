Read full article on original website
Audit: Kan. agencies still have significant IT flaws, training gaps
TOPEKA — Kansas auditors found serious flaws in several state agencies’ IT security measures, according to survey results spanning from January 2020 to December of this year. The audit of 21 state agencies and school districts tested 40-50 IT security and control items. One entity was audited twice...
KDHE reports slight drop in COVID cases; 10 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,153 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, for a total of 909,831 cases. The state reported 4,256 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
AG: Kan. to receive at least $77M in opioid settlement
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Monday announced that his office has secured at least $77 million for Kansas as part of settlements with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores, according to a statement from the AG's office.
Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's next director. Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law...
US judge blocks Biden bid to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy
AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are...
Outgoing Kan. ed board member decries embrace of ‘Christian nationalism’
TOPEKA — Kansas Board of Education member Ben Jones addressed colleagues at his final meeting Wednesday by raising concern about the influence of Christian nationalists in government, the Republican Party’s rejection of social and emotional learning in schools and the ostracizing of LGBTQ teachers and students. Jones, a...
Mattivi sees from unique perspective as KBI director nominee
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The announcement Tuesday of the intent by Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach to appoint a man who lost to him in the primary to the top post at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation was a long time in the making. "I reached out to Kris the...
Starbucks 3-day walkout includes stores in Kansas and Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores are planning to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort. The strike will be the longest in the year-old unionization campaign.
Transgender inmate on death row asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Police bust financial crime ring in Kansas, recover stolen property
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities obtained a search warrant as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions. Early Monday, officers with the Wichita Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team – with assistance from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office,...
