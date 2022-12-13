Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Multiple accidents reported on I-90, closed eastbound
Multiple accidents are reported on I-90 around the Valley Center underpass. I-90 is closed eastbound at Airway Blvd.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews responding to multiple false crash detection calls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) says crews have responded to multiple falsely activated calls from the new iPhone crash detection feature. Since December 1, Gallatin County 9-1-1 has received 28 emergency calls from phones saying the owner was in a crash while skiing at Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Ski Resort or the Yellowstone Club.
Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy hit while on scene of I-90 accident
A Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy was hit while on the scene of an accident on I-90, according to Sheriff Dan Springer.
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
'I haven't worked a 40-hour job in 30 years': Jason Wheeler leaves a community minded legacy at Central Valley Fire District
Central Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Wheeler says that he's from another century. Technically true, but it is more of a rueful joke than an ancient standard. Wheeler, 52, is retiring Dec. 21 from the Central Valley Fire Department. He's put in a total of 27 years in the Belgrade community, counting 20 with the fire department and seven as a volunteer firefighter.
Montana State equipment truck presses on through perilous conditions en route to South Dakota State
BILLINGS — The road to the FCS semifinals has been smooth and steady for Montana State. Following a first-round bye, the fourth-seeded Bobcats took care of business against Weber State in the second round and shellacked William & Mary in the quarterfinals last Friday. But it’s been anything but...
Multiple traffic hazards on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several road hazards on I-90 this morning. -Chains Required For Towing Units westbound until further notice. -Lookout Pass-Exit 0 - Disabled Vehicle in the driving lane eastbound until further notice. Livingston. 0.75 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business...
New subdivision in Bozeman in the works
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for a new subdivision in Bozeman. The South Bozeman Estates Subdivision is located west of South 19th along Bigelow Road. Plans call for five single-family lots on a 10-acre property. County commissioners considered the proposal in a meeting Tuesday. Their main points...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Weather causing massive delays on I-90 outside of Bozeman
MANHATTAN, MONTANA- Multiple crashes have brought stretches of I-90 outside of Bozeman to a standstill. Via phone, Gallatin County Officials are currently asking commuters to avoid I-90 from Three Forks to Manhattan. Officials say long stretches of black ice and wind and causing significant problems. The undersheriff is reporting slide-offs...
Man Bashes Bozeman Online and the Comments are Amazing
There are plenty of things to complain about in Bozeman, and apparently, people don't want to hear your complaints. One man learned that lesson the hard way online. A man decided to voice his frustrations about living in Bozeman on The Real Ask Bozeman Page on Facebook and got absolutely roasted in the comments.
Viruses causing Bozeman Health to fill up with patients
The Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital is filling up with patients who are sick with Influenza, COVID-19, and RSV.
Montana’s Minimum Wage Will See Big Changes in 2023
This news might make a difference in other parts of the state, but here in the Gallatin Valley, it doesn't move the needle at all. The minimum wage debate has been raging for many years and differs from state to state. Here in Montana, the minimum wage has been lower than in many major cities and states due to the low cost of living. Only the cost of living in Montana has risen drastically over the past several years, and the state of Montana is hoping this initiative will help.
3 Things No Renter Should Ever Deal With In Montana, Or Anywhere
There are very few things that actually get under my skin, but over the past month or so, I have come to realize that these three things really grind my gears. Like most of the other renters here in Bozeman, our rent is not ideally priced. With that being said, there are some things that I feel should come with the high cost of living.
Bozeman business donates $7,000 worth of Christmas toys
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- When it comes to providing playthings for children in need during the holidays, nobody gets the job done quite like Toys for Tots. And one business in Bozeman has partnered with them to ensure that hundreds of kids wake up happy on Christmas morning. If you went...
Bozeman is Desperately Short Staffed in These 5 Professions
You've had to wait weeks (or months) for an appointment for something that used to take a few days to get in. When you do a simple search for the 'most in demand jobs', you'll get a few practical option on the list that pertain to Bozeman, but not many. Most are things like cyber security experts, solar installers, etc. Montana overall is in dire need of many trade school profession graduates. We need mechanics, plumbers, HVAC technicians...
Montana State celebrates life of Sonny Holland
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- "Now is the time, this is the place"--a quote of inspiration repeated many a time during the illustrious coaching career of the recently deceased Sonny Holland, and echoed by speakers at his celebration of life event on Tuesday at Montana State's Strand Union Building. Friends, family members,...
FCS Playoffs Semifinal: Montana State at South Dakota State Odds
The college football FCS Playoffs are in the semifinals. The 2021 FCS runner-up Montana State Bobcats (12-1) visit the top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-1) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Jackrabbits are favorites at home and the over/under is set at points. Below, we’ll look at Montana State at South Dakota State odds and a betting preview of the game.
