Idaho8.com
Catching up: Zunino gives Guardians upgrade, better bat
CLEVELAND (AP) — One of Cleveland’s offseason priorities was to find a better hitting catcher. The Guardians got one in Mike Zunino. An All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2021, Zunino signed a one-year contract with the AL Central champions. Zunino hit 33 homers for the Rays in ‘21 but was limited to 36 gams last season before undergoing surgery on his non-throwing arm. The 31-year-old said he’s made progress in his recovery and expects to be ready for spring training. He’ll be the Guardians’ primary starter while 22-year-old Bo Naylor gets experience.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Yankees, Rodón agree to $162 million, 6-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have added Carlos Rodón to their rotation, agreeing to a $162 million, six-year contract with the left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. New York took care of its most pressing question when it convinced AL MVP Aaron Judge to stay in the Bronx with a $360 million, nine-year contract — baseball’s biggest free agent deal ever. But the contract for Rodón is an addition for the reigning AL East champions. Rodón went 14-8 this year with a 2.88 ERA in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants.
Idaho8.com
AP sources: Tigers agree to $8.5M contract with RHP Lorenzen
The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Idaho8.com
Red Sox sign Japanese batting champ Masataka Yoshida
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan’s Pacific League in batting. The deal will pay him $90 million over five years. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated infielder Jeter Downs for assignment. Downs had been acquired in the trade for Mookie Betts. Yoshida led Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 — including a walk-off to help Buffaloes rally from a ninth-inning deficit.
Idaho8.com
Cubs add to bullpen, agree to deal with Boxberger
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen help and agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger. The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers. Chicago relievers had a 4.12 ERA last season. The Cubs finished 74-88 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
Idaho8.com
Mets’ Cohen, dubbed MLB’s new `Goliath,’ gets Nimmo to stay
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo said the promise of attempting to contend every year with the Mets is how owner Steve Cohen persuaded him to re-sign with New York. Nimmo gushed about remaining with the team Thursday at the news conference for his new deal. His agent Scott Boras talked about the difference of dealing with new owner Steve Cohen rather than the old Wilpon regime, saying “our game needs Goliaths.” Nimmo says being able to start and finish a career with the same team is “really, really special, and not many players get to do that.”
Idaho8.com
Stars snap Caps’ win streak at 5, keep Ovechkin from scoring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 45 saves to backstop the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals and deny Alex Ovechkin another major milestone goal. Jamie Benn tied it early in the third period and Colin Miller scored the go-ahead goal on a fluky carom less than 90 seconds later to help the Stars win for the fourth time in five games. Ovechkin will have to wait for his 801st goal to tie Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list. Washington’s winning streak ended at five.
Idaho8.com
Baker Mayfield back to work with Rams after big debut win
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield got less than 48 hours to prepare for his first game with Los Angeles Rams, and he needed just over 48 hours to wind down from that spectacular debut victory last week. Mayfield is back at work with the Rams, who visit frigid Green Bay on Monday night. With the luxuries of a full week of practice and several days to study the offense, Mayfield and the Rams are expecting even more after a promising, but limited, start to their partnership. Coach Sean McVay has confirmed Mayfield will be his starter for the final four games of the season.
Idaho8.com
Jets QB White has no doubt he’ll start Sunday vs. Lions
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There’s no doubt in Mike White’s mind he’ll start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday. White said Thursday he’s continuing to prepare to start against Detroit. He has said all week that is his mindset. White has been limited at practice this week after he was twice knocked from the Jets’ loss to the Bills in Buffalo last Sunday by big hits. He finished the game, but left the stadium in an ambulance to be examined at a hospital. White acknowledged he’ll likely wear some sort of protection around his midsection against Detroit.
