NOLA.com
Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed
Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
Eater
Taylor Swift Chose This New Orleans Bakery to Make Her Birthday Cake
I don’t know about you, but Taylor Swift is feeling 33. And to celebrate, she visited New Orleans over the weekend, catching a show at a famous jazz hall and hitting up a much-loved Upper Ninth Ward bakery for a NOLA-made cake on her special day. Swift chose Bywater...
NOLA.com
New Lakeview restaurant from Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron owners takes shape; see the latest
When the Lakeview restaurant Elle J's closed this summer, its address at 900 Harrison Ave. did not stay up for grabs long. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron on the Greenway pounced, leasing the space right away while still developing plans for what they'd open there.
NOLA.com
Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Stately home on State Street offers eye-catching details and a homey vibe for $2.225M
The stately exterior of 1518 State St. gives clues to the quiet elegance to be found inside this $2.225 million Uptown residence. Simple yet eye-catching details hide in plain sight on this two-story dwelling, from the graceful arch over the glass front doors to the oval multipaned window tucked onto the second floor above the wraparound porch that shades floor-to-ceiling windows.
New Orleans recall effort: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's lavish trips scrutinized as city becomes 'murder capital'
Organizers working to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they are confident enough voters are dissatisfied with her leadership and will oust her from office.
NOLA.com
Chick-fil-A is growing in New Orleans: Try these 10 local fried chicken sandwiches instead
News that Chick-fil-A is expanding in New Orleans provoked a strong response, including from those who crave its fried chicken sandwiches (and they are many), those who hold the Atlanta-based chain in disdain, or those simply mystified by why people queue in their cars for lengthy drive-thru lines for this.
This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best Places In America To Spend Christmas
Attractions of America compiled a list of the 27 best spots in the country to spend Christmas, including this city in Louisiana.
yovenice.com
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Louisiana
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
whereyat.com
Best Bloody Mary In New Orleans
Who makes the Best Bloody Mary with Absolut Vodka, Heath from Beachcorner Lounge in New Orleans won the Absolut Best Bloody Mary Contest Champion 2022 at the Tchoup Yard on Monday, December 12, 2022. #bestbloodymary #absolutvodka #bestbloodymaryabsolutvodka .
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
myneworleans.com
LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA. "Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."
NOLA.com
French Market Corp. looks to redevelop Elysian Fields parking lots into garage, housing, retail
The French Market Corporation is looking to turn two surface parking lots at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street into a mixed-use, multi-level development that could house a parking garage with ground-floor retail tenants, a music venue, affordable housing units and community resources. The public agency will solicit proposals in...
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
