Louisiana State

Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed

Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
Stately home on State Street offers eye-catching details and a homey vibe for $2.225M

The stately exterior of 1518 State St. gives clues to the quiet elegance to be found inside this $2.225 million Uptown residence. Simple yet eye-catching details hide in plain sight on this two-story dwelling, from the graceful arch over the glass front doors to the oval multipaned window tucked onto the second floor above the wraparound porch that shades floor-to-ceiling windows.
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
Best Bloody Mary In New Orleans

Who makes the Best Bloody Mary with Absolut Vodka, Heath from Beachcorner Lounge in New Orleans won the Absolut Best Bloody Mary Contest Champion 2022 at the Tchoup Yard on Monday, December 12, 2022. #bestbloodymary #absolutvodka #bestbloodymaryabsolutvodka .
LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video

NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
