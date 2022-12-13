Chisholm, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers to start the new year. Packing for their Buddy Backpacks program will resume in January and they need the community’s help. All packing will take place at the United Way offices in Chisholm. Buddy Backpacks proved students across the Iron Range at risk of going hungry, by providing a backpack full of nutritious and nonperishable food to take home over the weekend.

VIRGINIA, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO