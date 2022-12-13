Read full article on original website
Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving
The President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has pleaded not guilty to DWI charges stemming from a September incident. Matt Baumgartner, 39, was allegedly three times over the legal driving limit when he drove through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp and was "nodding off" in his Nissan Pathfinder on Sept. 20 at around 7:35 p.m.
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
City by City: Chisholm, Moose Lake, Virginia
Chisholm, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers to start the new year. Packing for their Buddy Backpacks program will resume in January and they need the community’s help. All packing will take place at the United Way offices in Chisholm. Buddy Backpacks proved students across the Iron Range at risk of going hungry, by providing a backpack full of nutritious and nonperishable food to take home over the weekend.
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
McGregor’s Log Home Wood Fired Pizza caters to celebs
Rick and Nancy Herman have toured the northland with their mobile family-owned Log Home Wood Fired Pizza business since 2014. The Hermans serve up “northwoods-inspired artisan wood fired pizzas” in their mobile wood fired oven at temperatures up to 900 degrees. In addition, the Hermans opened a small café in McGregor in May 2021 and provide catering services. Rick noted every ingredient in their pizza is made from scratch, including the dough, sauces, meats and garlic oil. “The only thing we purchase is pepperoni and...
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
City by City: Superior, Ely, Cloquet
Superior, WI- Friday, December 16 the COVID vaccine clinic located at the Douglas County Government center will close. AMI was the state’s vaccination partner, and they are starting to wind down their operations. Tuesday and Friday are the last days to receive a free no-appointment necessary vaccine or booster. The clinic is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin
Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.
DTA operating emergency service only Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority is only operating emergency mainline bus service Thursday as snow continues to blanket the Twin Ports area. The DTA’s Emergency Mainline Service consists of Route 2 (Downtown to New Duluth) and a modified Route 7 (Downtown to Lakeside with service only along Superior Street).
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out
DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
Twin Ports 'pounded' with snow, and more is on the way across northern Wisconsin
Blizzard and winter storm warnings remain in effect for the Duluth-Superior area and northern Wisconsin as some areas have already seen 10 inches of snow with more on the way. The Duluth office of the National Weather Service recorded 10.3 inches of snow as of noon Wednesday. "We've gotten absolutely...
BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You will soon see a new face on the streets of Downtown Duluth. On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth announced Nathan Kesti as the organization’s new Outreach Specialist. He will work with local businesses and unhoused people in the Downtown Duluth area. Kesti said in...
Duluth railway workers rally for better PTO
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- This month, President Biden signed a bill averting a nationwide rail workers’ strike. It provided a new contract for thousands of workers nationwide, but they’re not all happy with it. So Tuesday, across the country, local unions held a solidarity rally. Despite...
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
Snow Days Vs. E-Learning From Home In The Northland
NORTHLAND — Many schools in the Northland shut down due to the storm, but a few stayed open and operated from home. The majority of local schools called off school completely opting for a traditional snow day at home. This includes Duluth, Superior, and many other districts in the Northland.
Duluth warming center sees increased need during extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- While snowstorms may inconvenience many getting to work or school, for people experiencing homelessness, extreme weather can be a matter of life or death. This winter marks the first year the CHUM Warming Center in Duluth will stay open during extreme weather conditions. Coordinator...
Duluth hit with nearly two feet of snow over 48-hour span
DULUTH, Minn. — A second round of heavy snow hit central and northern Minnesota Thursday, resulting in accumulations of nearly two feet since Tuesday, Dec. 13. The National Weather Service reported 22.7 inches of snow in Duluth, making it the eighth biggest 48-hour storm to ever hit the city. The largest storm recorded is the Halloween Blizzard in 1991, according to NWS Duluth.
Minnesotans React To December Winter Storm 2022
Looks like we may get a white Christmas after all this year. Minnesota was heavily impacted the past few days by a winter storm that brought heavy and wet snow. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
