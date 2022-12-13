Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
Skytap Hires Nutanix, HPE & Cisco Tech Veteran Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Skytap, the industry-leading service to run traditional IBM Power and x86 workloads natively in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Rahul Tripathi as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead the company’s Product and Engineering teams. Tripathi joins Skytap during a period of significant growth and will be instrumental in leading product vision as the company enables enterprises to unlock cloud scalability, agility and value-added cloud native services for traditional workloads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005221/en/ Rahul Tripathi (Photo: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
Global Logistics Technology Company Tag-N-Trac Launches End-to-End Supply Chain Intelligence Platform
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Tag-N-Trac Inc., the company building the only full stack IoT solution for supply chain management, today announced the R ELA T I V I T Y (Real Time Visibility and Traceability) platform. RELATIVITY is a modular system of IoT sensor devices and software that gives enterprise-scaled companies, shippers, and carriers real-time visibility into a shipment’s location and condition right down to the SKU level. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005074/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
AI helps the Pentagon sharpen its supply-line game
Nearly 40 years after the movie "WarGames," the Pentagon still relies on manual simulation to plan for some of its most important wartime logistics. One startup — with the backing of a retired general and former defense secretary — is trying to change that. Why it matters: As...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Business Insider
How a data fabric can help organizations streamline supply chain workflows
In today's supply chains, business objectives often come down to delivering quality products to customers in the most efficient way possible. But obtaining that level of efficiency today requires heavy data analytics and predictive modeling. So how can an organization do that effectively across the board?. Data agility — the...
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
TechCrunch
Investing in the future of robotics
Right now, we’ve got some insight from the VC side. Peter Barrett is a co-founder of Palo Alto–based Playground Global, which has invested in a number of key robotics firms, including Agility, RightHand, FarmWise, Fabric, Canvas Technology and Owl Labs. Q&A with Peter Barrett. TC: What was the...
Thales Awarded the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Global Software License and Entitlement Market Leadership Award
Thales, with its Sentinel Platform for License and Entitlement Management, has been awarded the Best Practices Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award in the global software license management market. Recognized among other companies that successfully deploy best practices, growth strategies, and strategic analytics across a value chain, Thales received the Market Leadership Award for achieving the greatest market share based on its outstanding performance, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005097/en/ ©Thales Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions worldwide. The process involves the rigorous analysis of several nominees for each award category to determine the recipient, evaluating best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominee. Thales was successful across several categories, including product differentiation, brand strength, growth strategy excellence, product quality, and implementation excellence.
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005308/en/ Samsara + Werner Enterprises (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Vic.ai raises $52M, shows that automating accounting processes can be profitable
That’s not suggest accounting-focused AI isn’t profitable — on the contrary. As something of a case in point, Vic.ai, which bills itself as an accounting automation platform, today announced that it raised $52 million in a Series C funding round led by GGV Capital and ICONIQ Growth with participation from Cowboy Ventures and Costanoa Ventures.
Arista Delivers Next Generation Switching for Compute and Storage
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in data-driven networking, today announced the expansion of its widely deployed 7050X4 Series, providing longevity and investment protection for enterprise compute and storage, colocation providers (Colo) and managed services providers (MSPs). Complementing the new 7050X4 Series, Arista also announced an expansion of the 7060X5 Series with the addition of 800G, which doubles the capacity of hyperscale backbones while reducing space and power per gigabit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005379/en/ New 7050X4 and 7060X5 100G to 800G Fixed Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Food Logistics Names DAT Freight & Analytics a 2022 Top Software & Technology Provider
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to the movement of products through the global cold food supply chain, honored DAT Freight & Analytics with its 2022 Top Software & Technology Providers award. The award recognizes technology companies with products that are critical in creating safe, efficient and reliable food and beverage supply chains. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006016/en/ DAT Freight & Analytics
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
