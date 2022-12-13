Thales, with its Sentinel Platform for License and Entitlement Management, has been awarded the Best Practices Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award in the global software license management market. Recognized among other companies that successfully deploy best practices, growth strategies, and strategic analytics across a value chain, Thales received the Market Leadership Award for achieving the greatest market share based on its outstanding performance, products, and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005097/en/ ©Thales Frost & Sullivan’s global team of Growth Pipeline experts continually identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions worldwide. The process involves the rigorous analysis of several nominees for each award category to determine the recipient, evaluating best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominee. Thales was successful across several categories, including product differentiation, brand strength, growth strategy excellence, product quality, and implementation excellence.

