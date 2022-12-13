Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
ComicBook
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Wes Anderson’s latest film is almost ready to blast off. Focus Features, in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, has set a limited theatrical release for “Asteroid City” on June 16, 2023. The film will go wide a week later on June 23. The out-of-this-world premise for Anderson’s “Asteroid City” was recently revealed, with Focus Features handling the distribution for the dramedy. This marks the first collaboration between Focus and Anderson since Oscar-nominated 2012 coming of age story “Moonrise Kingdom.” His films since — “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Isle of Dogs,” and last year’s “The French Dispatch” — were all distributed by Searchlight. Universal Pictures,...
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Recently Considered Justice League Sequel With Zack Snyder's Cast
Earlier tonight a new report from The Hollywood Reporter took the world by storm with the news that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer happening due to the script not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The report also revealed that Jason Momoa might exit his role as Arthur Curry / Aquaman after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and become Lobo in the new universe. Also hidden inside the news was that Warner Bros. Pictures co-CEO's Micheal De Luca and Pamela Abdy once wanted to do another Justice League film with actors Zack Snyder cast. This no longer seems to be the plan with Gunn and Safran taking over the studio.
Robert Downey Jr. reacts to Quentin Tarantino's criticism of Marvel movies: 'It is a waste of time to be at war with ourselves'
"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. reacted to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel criticism, and acknowledged how franchises can be a "double-edged sword."
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
A.V. Club
James Gunn calls out latest DC Studios The Batman reporting as "entirely untrue"
Hollywood executives, as a rule, aren’t the most communicative of people. It’s one of the things that makes James Gunn, so recently installed in his new position as co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Studios, refreshing: Gunn’s a guy who’s always prided himself on transparency, talking plainly, often on social media, with fans about his stances on his films, characters, comic book opinions, etc.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
Collider
Gal Gadot Teases 'Wonder Woman's Next Chapter
To celebrate the ninth anniversary of her casting as Diana Prince, and her tenure as DC's superhero Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has taken to Instagram to post an emotional message to fans to thank them for their support over that tenure, while teasing the future of the warrior from Themyscira.
A.V. Club
Norman Reedus joins John Wick spin-off Ballerina
Well, director Len Wiseman’s John Wick spin-off Ballerina just became cool enough to appear on Ride With Norman Reedus, because it now has Norman Reedus. That’s according to Deadline, which says Reedus will join the previously cast Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, not to mention star Ana de Armas—who will be playing the eponymous ballerina. We don’t know anything about Reedus’ character, but he does tend to play… a similar kind of person in most of his acting roles. Sort of a grizzled, long-haired biker-type who drifts between being actively standoffish and just quietly introspective. You know, a Norman Reedus-type.
Is Margot Robbie Still Interested In A Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy Romance For The DCEU? Here’s The Latest
Does Margot Robbie still want to bring Harley Quinn's relationship with Poison Ivy to life in live-action?
A Tom Holland Movie Is Getting Its Own Roller Coaster, But Not The One You Might Think
Tom Holland is already part of one major theme park ride, but another is on the way.
A.V. Club
Florence Pugh is A Good Person in trailer for new Zach Braff film
Name that film: It stars Florence Pugh and includes a semi-controversial on-set relationship between director and star. Nope, it’s not Don’t Worry Darling. This time it’s A Good Person, the new film from Zach Braff premiering in select theaters March 24, 2023 (and everywhere on March 31). The trailer for the new film, which was made while Braff and Pugh were romantically involved, premiered today.
A.V. Club
Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung to direct that Twister sequel
In October, Amblin Entertainment gave a green light to Twisters, a decades-later sequel to the classic Helen Hunt/Bill Paxton weather movie Twister, after Steven Spielberg reportedly “flipped” for the script written by The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith. And if Steven freakin’ Spielberg going wild for the script isn’t enough of an indication that Amblin is really hyped on this project, the studio (plus Universal Pictures and Warner Bros., which are both involved) wants Oscar-nominated Minari director Lee Isaac Chung to helm project. Also: They’re trying to lock down Chung before committing to anyone in the cast, which means they went to him before they went to Helen Hunt.
