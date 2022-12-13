Read full article on original website
She should have gone to prison . The reason crime rates don’t drop is because the punishment for the crimes is not long enough . So when you just let them go about their lives regardless of who’s lives they effected nothing is going to change .
starvedrock.media
Rutland Ex-Con Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges
Convicted felons aren't supposed to have a single gun around let alone an arsenal of firearms. Officers on Sunday converged on the Rutland home of 42-year-old David Allen Mays. Inside they allegedly found a shotgun, an AKS 762 rifle, an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor. The search came a day after Mays was tracked down in Woodford County and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.
starvedrock.media
Illinois teen sentenced to 40 years for carjacking that left woman paralyzed
AURORA — A teenager has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting a woman during a carjacking last year outside an Aurora Wendy's that left the woman permanently paralyzed. The teen, 17, of Harvey, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery with a firearm and armed violence in...
Three Rivers man sentenced to 10 years for dealing meth
A Three Rivers resident will serve time in federal prison for distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. 35-year-old Thomas Murray allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray on sixteen counts of deceptive practices...
wglc.net
Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County
RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
25newsnow.com
County jails seek help with more than just short staff
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Last week, Pontiac prison workers called on the Illinois Department of Corrections for change. With multiple attacks at the facility this year, they say employee safety is a top concern. At a local jail, staffers face similar problems, but the solution may also lie with the inmates.
Central Illinois Proud
Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
WSPY NEWS
Wanted man arrested after scuffle at DeKalb County Courthouse
A DeKalb man wanted on a felony retail theft warrant was arrested Wednesday morning after a struggle with police at the DeKalb County Courthouse. DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested 34-year-old John D. Neil from the lobby of the courthouse, which is in Sycamore. Police allege Neil grabbed a deputy's handcuffs while they were trying to arrest him. Deputies used a stun gun which did not have an effect on Neil. Once he was in handcuffs, police say Neil thrust the back of head against a wall and was hurt.
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
walls102.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
wjol.com
Arrest Made In Death of Lockport Mom and One Year-old Daughter
A 28-year-old Crestwood man is being held on 10-million dollars bond after being charged with 6 counts of murder with intent to kill or injure. Anthony Maggio was arrested on Wednesday by Lockport Police Department. Maggio is accused of killing 32-year-old Ashtin Eaton of Lockport and her one-year-old daughter. It...
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
Effingham Radio
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
wjol.com
Naperville Man Charged With Hate Crime
A Naperville man is charged with a hate crime. Prosecutors say in October, Keith Klingeman placed stickers in the shape of a swastika on the campaign signs of then candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Klingeman defaced two campaign signs with swastika stickers he made. He was later arrested and released on bond.
fordcountychronicle.com
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
