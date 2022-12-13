Read full article on original website
Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America pageant
UNCASVILLE, CT (WSAU) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023. Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old from Wausau, won the pageant last night in Uncasville, Connecticut. She’s a graduate of Wausau West High School and is studying nuclear engineering at UW-Madison. Her platform is to promote nuclear power as a...
Students’ lunch debt paid
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A husband and wife in Stevens Point are paying off all student-lunch debt at Pacelli High School. Joe and Nancy Roppe saw a post on Facebook inviting people to pay off someone’s school lunch debt and then add $10 to that total. “Instead of paying for coffee for the person behind in the drive-thru, how about paying off school lunch balances?” Joe said.
Street Crews Prepare for Snow Removal in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The first big winter storm of the season will hit Central Wisconsin from Wednesday through Thursday, and local street crews are planning accordingly. The City of Marshfield says they have been busy equipping all of their trucks with plows and salt spreaders and mapping out which roads they will begin to clear first.
More Information: Huebner Wanted in Shawnao County Before Arrest Wednesday
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU) — Officers say a report of a suspicious vehicle is what led to Wednesday’s manhunt and shelter-in-place order near Landing Bay Resort. Officers in Minocqua say they received word of a suspicious vehicle, which they traced back to 32-year-old Cody Huebner. A background check turned up outstanding warrants for him from Shawano County.
Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
PFAS mystery: Rural wells in Onedia County test positive for forever chemicals
TOWN OF STARKS, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – Levels of PFAS hundreds of times higher than what is considered safe for drinking have been found in private wells in eastern Oneida County. The Department of Health Services considers 20 parts per trillion the limit for safe drinking water. Of 20 wells...
