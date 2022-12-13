ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

“Courtyard Killer” arraigned on additional charges

POUGHKEEPSIE – Accused “Courtyard Killer” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Dutchess County Court on a superseding indictment with the additional charges of attempted murder pertaining to a hotel employee, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a second count of murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz on October 2 at the Courtyard Marriott on South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WSBS

State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
glensfallschronicle.com

Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000

Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
GANSEVOORT, NY
westernmassnews.com

Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Chair of Public...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death

A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
