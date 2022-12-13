Read full article on original website
Pittsfield man sentenced to prison for assaulting police on Jan. 6
A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Monday to 14 months in prison for assaulting officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Guilty verdicts reached in fatal 2017 Pittsfield shooting
Three people have been convicted in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman in Pittsfield in 2017.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Courtyard Killer” arraigned on additional charges
POUGHKEEPSIE – Accused “Courtyard Killer” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Dutchess County Court on a superseding indictment with the additional charges of attempted murder pertaining to a hotel employee, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a second count of murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz on October 2 at the Courtyard Marriott on South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (News10)-During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images […]
State Troopers Make Firearms, Drug Arrest in Western Massachusetts
Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to Berkshire County barracks make arrests and seize illegal firearms and drugs. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of their recently graduated 87th Recruit Training Troop are continuing to do excellent work while in their break-in phase of training and assigned with senior Troopers.
Guilty verdict in four year old homicide case
The jury is back on a four year old murder case.
glensfallschronicle.com
Gansevoort search leads to seizure of nearly 10 oz of Cocaine, over $4,000
Saratoga County Sheriff announced on its Facebook page that on December 1, its Narcotics Unit arrested Isaiah J. Whitehurst after executing a search warrant at 8 Second Street, Gansevoort. The release added, “Mr. Whitehurst is currently on parole in NYS for attempted murder.”. The search warrant led “to Narcotics...
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital
Darren Pronto is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal slashing of a woman in January 2021. His felony charge remains in place, as well as his no-bail status. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington murder defendant, found not competent to stand trial, is sent to psychiatric hospital.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
westernmassnews.com
Concerns rise over new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns are rising in Springfield over the actions by the new Springfield Board of Police Commissioners. Members of the Springfield City Council’s Public Safety Committee want the board to follow specific rules, but remain frustrated after holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Chair of Public...
NEWS10 ABC
North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
Two injured after shooting in Holyoke
Two people were injured Wednesday after a shooting in Holyoke.
Two arrested during robbery investigation in Troy
State police arrested Rebekah L. Arney, 29 and Shadoe T. Warren, 32 on December 6. The pair were allegedly involved in a robbery.
WNYT
Murder charge dropped for defendant in 2017 Pittsfield death
A judge has dismissed the murder charge against one of the defendants in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones. The judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to support the indictment against Elizabeth Perez, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports that...
Man allegedly steals cigarettes, scratch-offs from Stewart’s
A Hagaman resident was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a "quantity" of cigarettes and scratch-off tickets from a Stewart's Shop before fleeing the scene.
Albany Police warn of social media transaction robberies
The Albany Police Department is warning people of the area of several robberies that have taken place from products sold on social media sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, etc.
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
