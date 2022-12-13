POUGHKEEPSIE – Accused “Courtyard Killer” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday in Dutchess County Court on a superseding indictment with the additional charges of attempted murder pertaining to a hotel employee, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and a second count of murder relating to the death of Paul Kutz on October 2 at the Courtyard Marriott on South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

