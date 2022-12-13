ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

24/7 Wall St.

Countries That Buy the Most Weapons From the US Army

Defense contractors not only sell to the U.S. military, but to foreign militaries, too. Under a number of national and international laws, including the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. State Department oversees roughly $55 billion in foreign military sales annually to allies and partner countries. In addition to the weapons, offshore buyers receive training […]
defensenews.com

Panel of three-star generals to lead military training modernization

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States and its allies must make substantial progress toward more modern, collaborative military training as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to rattle NATO and the prospect of conflict with China looms in the Pacific, defense officials said at an annual conference here. Military...
MARYLAND STATE
Army Times

US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
WLTX.com

Four U.S. Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
NORFOLK, VA
Defense One

Stop Building a Military to Attack China

Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
NEW JERSEY STATE
Flying Magazine

U.S. Army Chooses Bell V-280 for Black Hawk Replacement

U.S. Army has selected Bell Textron’s [NYSE: TXT] V-280 Valor tiltrotor as its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the aircraft manufacturer announced. Bell is a subsidiary of Textron [stock ticker]. The decision for the aircraft slated to replace the service’s aging fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters marks the...

