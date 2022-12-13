Read full article on original website
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Countries That Buy the Most Weapons From the US Army
Defense contractors not only sell to the U.S. military, but to foreign militaries, too. Under a number of national and international laws, including the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. State Department oversees roughly $55 billion in foreign military sales annually to allies and partner countries. In addition to the weapons, offshore buyers receive training […]
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
Panel of three-star generals to lead military training modernization
ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States and its allies must make substantial progress toward more modern, collaborative military training as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to rattle NATO and the prospect of conflict with China looms in the Pacific, defense officials said at an annual conference here. Military...
US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
US Army receives first prototype of new weapon that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles in major milestone
THE U.S. Army has received a wild weapon prototype that can fire missiles up to 1,725 miles. Aerospace company Lockheed Martin just delivered a Typhon weapon system - a brand new technology that's designed to blast huge explosives across great distances. Also called the Mid-Range Capability (MRC), Typhon consists of...
Former A-10 pilot explains why even though the Warthog is an amazing aircraft USAF doesn’t build more A-10s
‘Building more A-10 Warthog CAS aircraft would be the simple and easy, yet highly effective, solution to a vexing problem that has plagued defense budgets for generations,’ Lynn Taylor, former USAF A-10 Pilot. The A-10 Warthog is the first US Air Force (USAF) aircraft specially designed for close air...
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over
The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
Another U.S. Ballistic Missile Submarine’s Movements Peculiarly Publicized
USNThere have been a string of highly unusual public disclosures about the Navy's Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarines this year.
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plate
The world is a little crazy and off-kilter nowadays, but that theft is a whole other level of messed up!. Photo of then Sergeant First Class Petry Used with permission.Photo byUS Army - used with permission.
Four U.S. Navy sailors at same command appear to have died by suicide in less than a month
NORFOLK, Va. — Four Navy sailors appear to have died by suicide over the course of less than a month in the same Navy command in Norfolk, Va., according to a Navy official. All of them were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), which repairs and maintains military ships. Most of the sailors were already on limited-duty status for a variety of mental and physical reasons, the Navy official also confirmed. Their status raises questions about whether there were sufficient health resources available to the sailors. NBC News first reported the suicides.
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
Stop Building a Military to Attack China
Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
This Is the Largest Military Base in New Jersey
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
U.S. Army Chooses Bell V-280 for Black Hawk Replacement
U.S. Army has selected Bell Textron’s [NYSE: TXT] V-280 Valor tiltrotor as its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the aircraft manufacturer announced. Bell is a subsidiary of Textron [stock ticker]. The decision for the aircraft slated to replace the service’s aging fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters marks the...
