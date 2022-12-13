Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts responds to Micah Parsons comments as you would expect
By now, you’ve heard the news. Micah Parsons appeared on an episode of Von MIller’s Voncast. The topic turned to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the MVP buzz that has surrounded him. There probably isn’t a Birds fan in the Delaware Valley or anywhere else in the United States that doesn’t know what he said.
A trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers with ‘best receiver in the league’ Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders could link up this offseason for a trade to reunite Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, should they wish. Am I calling a trade between the Packers and Raiders likely in this sense? No. However, in our Madden Franchise mode of a football...
2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Late season reshuffle at the top
With all the changes in the playoff picture and the postseason reshuffling from the top down, we are beginning to see some big changes in the NFL draft since my my last mock draft. Certain teams’ draft needs are becoming more apparent while other teams are getting healthier and finding another draft need.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Cure Bowl 2022: Top 3 2023 NFL draft prospects to watch
The Cure Bowl has had its share of exciting games. The last three games have been spectacular. In 2019, defensive end Jessie Lemonier registered eight tackles and two sacks as the Liberty Flames edged the Georgia Southern Eagles. The win was Liberty’s first bowl victory in school history. The Flames found themselves back in the Cure Bowl in 2020.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Pistons news: Isaiah Stewart’s impressive 3-point rankings
When the Detroit Pistons drafted Jalen Duren, it made sense to try and shift Isaiah Stewart to the power forward position. The idea really emerged last season when the Pistons traded for Marvin Bagley III, as Stewart had a nice run of 3-point shooting down the home stretch that gave the team confidence he could slide over to the stretch four.
New Lakers DraftKings Promo: Bet $5, Win $150 by Predicting ANY NBA WIN This Week
After a bitterly disappointing collapse against the Celtics, the Lakers have now lost four of five heading into a matchup against the Nuggets. We’ve got a full NBA slate tonight, which is great news for bettors thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s sensational promo: Bet $5, Win $150 from any moneyline win! Here’s what to do, though you must be located in a state with legal sports betting to qualify:
John Mara 'didn't think there was that big of a gap between' Giants, Eagles
New York Giants co-owner John Mara was admittedly surprised his team was thumped by the Philadelphia Eagles at home to the tune of 48-22 this past Sunday. "That certainly was a disappointment," Mara told Tom Rock of Newsday about the Week 14 result that dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season. "I didn’t think there was that big of a gap between the two of us but obviously they proved that there is. We’ll see. We get to play them one more time. It was disappointing but you have 17 games and you’re going to have one or two games like that. Hopefully, it won’t happen again."
Carlos Rodon's 'preferred destination' revealed, but multiple teams remain in play
Carlos Rodon is the clear top pitcher remaining on the open market, and despite a lofty asking price reportedly in the $200M neighborhood, multiple clubs remain in pursuit of the left-hander. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that the Yankees are prepping a formal offer for Rodon, and Brendan Kuty of NJ.com notes that the Yankees are Rodon’s "preferred destination." However, Kuty adds that both the Twins and the Cardinals both remain “seriously in play” for the southpaw as of this afternoon. Meanwhile, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that even after agreeing to identical two-year, $25M deals with both Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea this week, the Giants are still involved in Rodon’s market.
