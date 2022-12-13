Read full article on original website
Yankees infielder traded to Pirates in Clay Holmes deal designated for assignment by Red Sox
Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo reports the Boston Red Sox designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment infielder. Per Cotillo:. Park intrigued the Red Sox as a versatile backup option who can play multiple positions. He has appeared at every spot other than first base, catcher and pitcher in the majors. The Red Sox will now have seven days to trade, release or waive Park.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
overtimeheroics.net
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
iheart.com
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies
(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Chicago Cubs News: Ricketts Family Session, Javier Baez, and more
The Chicago Cubs convention is returning for the first time since 2019 in January and with that, the Cubs announced the schedule for the event. The return of the Cubs Convention also brings with it the return of The Ricketts Family session on Day 2 of the event. Considering the criticism that has surrounded the Cubs' offseason thus far, the session likely is going to need to be heavily moderated given the angst that is growing among the fanbase.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
4 Red Sox offseason mistakes so far, and how to fix them
The Red Sox have missed out on many vital moves that could have helped the team in 2023 and beyond. The team still has some time to recover before 2023. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has frustrated fans by missing out on re-signing homegrown shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He has also failed to upgrade many key positions, leaving Sox fans wondering what Bloom is trying to accomplish.
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Team on the inside track for Carlos Correa
Short of the Chicago Cubs signing free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa to a lucrative free-agent contract this offseason, there will be questions that surround team president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and his quest to return the team to contention. In recent days, pessimism has suffocated the Cubs as the team continues to miss on free-agent targets. The latest targets to come off the board were Christian Vazquez, who signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, and Sean Murphy traded to the Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Cubs News: Carlos Correa signs with the Giants, Swanson, and more
The Chicago Cubs' 12-month flirtation with shortstop Carlos Correa has come to a disappointing end as Correa agreed to a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. The Cubs, as recently as Tuesday morning, were believed to be involved in Correa's market. However, there had been a...
Local sports personality sounds off on Chicago Cubs offseason
The latest disappointment for the Chicago Cubs offseason occurred on Tuesday night when the team missed out on free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa signed a 13-year deal with the San Francisco Giants worth $350MM. Correa's contract with the Giants is only just the latest example of what the free-agent market has become for Major League Baseball. The market has shifted back toward long-term deals with a slightly lower AAV.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
FanSided
