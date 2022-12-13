Read full article on original website
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students
LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
Bay Net
Northern Senior Activity Center Expanded
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to celebrate the successful completion of the Northern Senior Activity Center expansion project. Ground was broken in February of 2022 for this expansion project, which added roughly 2,400 square...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, December 13
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners began by presenting two commendations celebrating the dedicated service of two retiring...
Bay Net
The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
Bay Net
Health Department To Launch Thrive By Three Program In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been awarded grant funding in the amount of $250,000 to launch a Thrive By Three Program in St. Mary’s County. This funding was provided through the Maryland Department of Health Prevention and Health Promotion Administration Bureau of Maternal and Child Health.
Bay Net
NEW DATE: Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect. Longtime residents...
Bay Net
Peggy Ann Raley
Peggy Ann Raley, 91 died at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, December 8, 2022. She was a long time resident of St Jerome’s Neck in Dameron, MD. Born August 12, 1931 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Margie and Sherman Unkle. Peggy worked in many professions...
Bay Net
“Farmers Feeding Charles County” Food Basket Giveaway Scheduled Dec. 22
WALDORF, Md. – Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” event on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene (5105 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf). A limited supply of seasonal products is...
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Overdose At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 14 at 10:12 a.m., a student at Lackey High School notified a School Resource Officer (SRO) that he had used a vaping device that contained what he believed to be THC and which made him feel sick. The SRO escorted the student to...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces 114 Economic Development Projects For Rural Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils, was announced by Governor Hogan earlier this year to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of David Todd Dennison
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle. Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact...
Bay Net
Reports Of Stolen Handicap Placards In St. Mary’s; Keep Safe When Not In Use
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has responded to reports of handicap parking placard thefts this month, stolen from parked vehicles in residential areas. Sheriff Steven A. Hall reminds citizens who use handicap parking placards to keep them in a safe and secure place...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
Bay Net
Richard Lee Knave
Richard Lee Knave, 74, of Chenoa, IL (formerly of Piney Point, MD) died on December 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. He was born on July 4, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA to Eleanor Knave Clarke of Punta Gorda, FL. On November 14, 1988 Richard married...
Man accused of stealing $3,000 worth of oil grease in Southern Maryland
A Montgomery County man is charged with stealing used oil grease from restaurants in southern Maryland - estimated to be worth about $3,000.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Towing Receives Prestigious ‘Ace’ Award
RIDGE, Md. – WILLIAM MERRITT from SOUTHERN MARYLAND TOWING of RIDGE, MD has received the prestigious American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance. Recipients were nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers, including: GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Mach 1 Services, Peddle, Motorcycle Towing Services, Questx Towing Service, Tesla Roadside and U-Haul International.
Bay Net
Thomas Lee Gregory, Sr.
Thomas Lee Gregory Sr. passed peacefully on December 11, 2022, at 83 years of age. He resided at his Hughesville, MD home with his wife, Gloria Purvis Gregory, and their three horses. Tom was born on August 6, 1939, in Washington DC to Louis Thomas Gregory and Blanche Marie Gordon. He lived his early childhood years in Washington DC, eventually moving to Churchville, VA, and graduating from Churchville High School in 1957. Tom joined the Navy in 1957, from which was honorably discharged in 1960. Tom then began his career in the Washington DC fire department in 1960, from which he retired in 1989.
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
Bay Net
Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
