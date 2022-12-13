ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Bay Net

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students

​​LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Northern Senior Activity Center Expanded

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, to celebrate the successful completion of the Northern Senior Activity Center expansion project. Ground was broken in February of 2022 for this expansion project, which added roughly 2,400 square...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, December 13

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners began by presenting two commendations celebrating the dedicated service of two retiring...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

NEW DATE: Lexington Park Holly Days Lights Up St. Mary’s Square

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect. Longtime residents...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Peggy Ann Raley

Peggy Ann Raley, 91 died at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, December 8, 2022. She was a long time resident of St Jerome’s Neck in Dameron, MD. Born August 12, 1931 in Washington DC, she was the daughter of the late Margie and Sherman Unkle. Peggy worked in many professions...
DAMERON, MD
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces 114 Economic Development Projects For Rural Communities

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that 114 economic development projects in Maryland’s rural counties will be funded through the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. The grant fund, which is overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural regional councils, was announced by Governor Hogan earlier this year to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment, and create jobs in the state’s rural regions.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Richard Lee Knave

Richard Lee Knave, 74, of Chenoa, IL (formerly of Piney Point, MD) died on December 5, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Bloomington, IL. He was born on July 4, 1948 in Lynchburg, VA to Eleanor Knave Clarke of Punta Gorda, FL. On November 14, 1988 Richard married...
CHENOA, IL
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Towing Receives Prestigious ‘Ace’ Award

RIDGE, Md. – WILLIAM MERRITT from SOUTHERN MARYLAND TOWING of RIDGE, MD has received the prestigious American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance. Recipients were nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers, including: GEICO, Allstate Roadside, Nation Safe Drivers, Agero, FleetNet America, Mach 1 Services, Peddle, Motorcycle Towing Services, Questx Towing Service, Tesla Roadside and U-Haul International.
RIDGE, MD
Bay Net

Thomas Lee Gregory, Sr.

Thomas Lee Gregory Sr. passed peacefully on December 11, 2022, at 83 years of age. He resided at his Hughesville, MD home with his wife, Gloria Purvis Gregory, and their three horses. Tom was born on August 6, 1939, in Washington DC to Louis Thomas Gregory and Blanche Marie Gordon. He lived his early childhood years in Washington DC, eventually moving to Churchville, VA, and graduating from Churchville High School in 1957. Tom joined the Navy in 1957, from which was honorably discharged in 1960. Tom then began his career in the Washington DC fire department in 1960, from which he retired in 1989.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
Bay Net

Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
