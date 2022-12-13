ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Provide Injury Updates on O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter Jr., & Precious Achiuwa

By Aaron Rose
The Toronto Raptors will be without O.G. Anunoby for at least another week while Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa will be out for approximately a month

The Toronto Raptors got some good news injury-wise Tuesday morning but it's going to be quite a bit longer before their core rotation players return to the court this season.

O.G. Anunoby will be out for at least a week as he battles through a left hip strain, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday following practice. There's nothing "majorly wrong" with the imaging, but it'll be a week before there's any further information, Nurse said.

Precious Achiuwa, meanwhile, returned to the court for some limited practice Tuesday. He's not at 100% but he's getting back into game shape following a severe ankle sprain. He'll likely be out until late December or early January, Nurse said.

Otto Porter Jr. saw a specialist who ruled out imminent surgery on his dislocated toe. The team is going to start ramping him up for game action which will take at least a month, Nurse said. It sounds like he won't be back until January.

Finally, Juancho Hernangomez should be back on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Expect Gary Trent Jr. to continue starting in Anunoby's absence. Achiuwa could slide into that spot to provide a little more rim protection should he return before Anunoby.

