ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Pennsylvania races to correct FCC broadband map to boost federal funding

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Broadband Development Authority is urging the public to check and correct the FCC’s new broadband map – the more unserved areas that get identified, the more federal money the commonwealth will receive. The BDA has held a series of in-person and virtual meetings as part of a public listening tour to get local feedback and walk through the challenge process to correct the FCC’s updated internet service map released in November. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Second Guessing Pandemic Lockdowns, Stalemate

HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA is reporting… As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said during a live public interview with Spotlight PA on Thursday. Wolf’s administration has been marked by conflict with the GOP legislature, record numbers of vetoes and executive orders, and major updates to the commonwealth’s marijuana and election laws. But looking back over his record, Wolf agreed one of his defining moments came at the start of the pandemic as states rushed to lock down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?

Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Five weeks later, recount requests continue to delay Pa. election certification

HARRISBURG — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
196K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy