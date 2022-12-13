HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA is reporting… As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said during a live public interview with Spotlight PA on Thursday. Wolf’s administration has been marked by conflict with the GOP legislature, record numbers of vetoes and executive orders, and major updates to the commonwealth’s marijuana and election laws. But looking back over his record, Wolf agreed one of his defining moments came at the start of the pandemic as states rushed to lock down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO