Related
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
local21news.com
What direction will Pennsylvania's infrastructure take down the road?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year, both on the state and federal levels. CBS 21 News sat down with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments the state saw this year and get a look into what changes remain ahead. “The infrastructure...
Pennsylvania races to correct FCC broadband map to boost federal funding
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s Broadband Development Authority is urging the public to check and correct the FCC’s new broadband map – the more unserved areas that get identified, the more federal money the commonwealth will receive. The BDA has held a series of in-person and virtual meetings as part of a public listening tour to get local feedback and walk through the challenge process to correct the FCC’s updated internet service map released in November. ...
Pennsylvania among states with the cheapest Pizza Hut pizza: study
A 2015 Los Angeles Times article found how where you live affects how much you pay for pizza, even if it’s a chain. This still stands today, as a recent study has revealed how the price of Pizza Hut vastly differs between states. Fortunately, those in Pennsylvania can be treated to some of the chain’s cheapest pies around.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
erienewsnow.com
Wolf Admin Touts $4.5 Billion in Contract Spending with Small, Diverse and Veteran Businesses Since 2015
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Since taking office in 2015, the Wolf Administration says it has spent over $4.5 billion in state contracts with small, diverse, and veteran businesses across Pennsylvania. Fiscal Year 2021 saw a record in that spending, just shy of $1 billion. “I have always made it a...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
Some Pennsylvanians could lose channels during Verizon, Cox renegotiations | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wkok.com
Gov. Wolf Second Guessing Pandemic Lockdowns, Stalemate
HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA is reporting… As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said during a live public interview with Spotlight PA on Thursday. Wolf’s administration has been marked by conflict with the GOP legislature, record numbers of vetoes and executive orders, and major updates to the commonwealth’s marijuana and election laws. But looking back over his record, Wolf agreed one of his defining moments came at the start of the pandemic as states rushed to lock down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
Lancaster Farming
New Indoor Hydroponic Vertical Farm Will Grow Greens for Multiple Northeast US Cities
An indoor vertical farm capable of producing seven tons of greens daily will open in northeastern Pennsylvania. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has chosen Hazle Township, Luzerne County, as the first location of the 10 farms it plans to build over the next five years.
erienewsnow.com
Northwest Pennsylvania Involved in U.S. Navy's Columbia Submarine Building Project
The U.S. Navy needs a Pennsylvania job pipeline for their massive Columbia Submarine building project. It means big business for companies in our area that do defense contract work, and they'll need help attracting and retaining workers. The Navy is building 12 Columbia Class Submarines to replace the Ohio Class...
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Dec. 15: Cases down slightly, hospitalizations up
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, there were 13,535 new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Dec. 13. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total number […]
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?
Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
Five weeks later, recount requests continue to delay Pa. election certification
HARRISBURG — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems.
One of Pa.’s ‘most beautiful’ buildings is this one, finds study
With its storied cities and towns, it’s safe to say Pennsylvania has quite a lot of beautiful architecture. Unsurprisingly, then, one building was recently listed among the state’s “most beautiful.”. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Angi — formerly...
