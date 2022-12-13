ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to. mid 20s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 10 to 15. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog...
PENDLETON, OR
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING. TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from. Point Mugu to San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-170000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to. 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds.
MEDFORD, OR
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

