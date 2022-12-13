Read full article on original website
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to. mid 20s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 10 to 15. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog...
What to expect on the drive home with snow in the Cascades
Many motorists will be returning home Sunday after the long holiday weekend and the Apple Cup in Pullman. The weather heading out of town was rather tranquil, but that will not be the case coming home tomorrow, particularly for those driving on Cascade highways. A strong Pacific frontal system diving...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING. TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island and Inner waters from. Point Mugu to San...
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CAZ080-170000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to. 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds.
Rare 'Freezing Fog' Likely Leads to Massive Highway Pile Up
The highway could remain closed for up to 12 hours.
NWS: Light snow flurries expected; accumulations not
Patchy areas of light snow flurries are possible through early evening. Accumulations or adverse impacts are not expected.
Avalanche warnings issued in 4 states as snow wallops western US
NEW YORK — Severe winter weather out West prompted avalanche warnings in four states on Thursday. The National Weather Service and the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche warning for Colorado, California, Idaho and Montana following heavy snowfall in parts of each state. In Colorado, extremely dangerous avalanche conditions...
NWS Issues Weather Alerts for Severe Weather in the East and Precipitation Chances in the West
Weather alerts for severe weather in the Eastern US and precipitation chances in the West US on Sunday, November 27, have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Its weather forecast said that a storm will move across the mid-Mississippi Valley and into the Northeast, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Yukon Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:16:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Lower Yukon Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Chance of freezing rain. * WHERE...Lower Yukon Valley. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
