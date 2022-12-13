ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson DE Myles Murphy to Enter NFL Draft

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SO089_0jhAxa9E00

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is turning pro and opting out of the Orange Bowl, coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is turning pro and entering the NFL draft, coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Murphy will opt out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

“We appreciate what Myles did for the program,” Swinney said.

Murphy, who is tied for first on the team with 6.5 sacks, is leaving Clemson with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

He was a part of the 2020 recruiting class. Murphy has been projected by many draft pundits as a first-round selection in 2023.

Swinney said it wasn’t a very difficult decision for Murphy but it was one he considered carefully.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More  on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Bill O’Brien replacements Alabama needs to hire to reignite the offense

Alabama football needs something to change after wasting Bryce Young and missing the College Football Playoff and Bill O’Brien is likely top of that list. Though you never want to put too much blame on one person, it’s hard not to look at the last two seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide and wonder what might’ve been had Bill O’Brien not been the offensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday. Lawrence...
The Associated Press

Ready to Ball: LaMelo returns to Hornets against Pistons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball returned Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing 11 games because of an ankle injury. Ball played in only his fourth game of the season. The Hornets have lost five straight to fall to 7-20. Ball was sidelined after reinjuring his left ankle Nov. 16 when he stepped on a fan’s foot while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds. He initially sprained his ankle when he stepped on an Anthony GIll’s foot in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, causing him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season. Ball returned Nov. 12, but reinjured the ankle in his third game back. Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Ball was able to do more in practice this week and expects that he’ll “still be able to play a decent amount of minutes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy