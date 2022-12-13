ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 9, 1945 Alabama vs. Duke

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9GOl_0jhAxQGq00

The "War Baby Tiders" may not have won against heavily-favored Duke, but weren’t about to go down without a fight either.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be making its 17th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, the most of any team, when it squares off against the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats inside Caesars Superdome on Dec. 31 (11 a.m. CT on ESPN).

BamaCentral is counting down the Top 10 Sugar Bowls for Alabama:

#11 Duke 29 (Final: 7-3-0)
Alabama 26 (Final: 5-2-2)

The University of Alabama didn’t field a football team in 1943 due to World War II, but the following year Coach Frank Thomas had enough players, 20, down from the then-normal 50, to piece together a team, appropriately nicknamed “The War Babies.”

Most of the Tide was comprised of 17-year-old boys too young to be drafted, students medically disqualified from military service, and returning veterans – not to mention the Southeastern Conference waiving its rule against freshman participation. The key player was a small all-around player named Harry Gilmer, who had a unique passing style of leaping as he threw.

Thomas went from hoping the ragtag collection wouldn’t “disgrace the University” to becoming the favorite of all the teams he coached.

With a 5-1-2 record, the War Baby Tiders secured the school’s first invitation to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where Gilmer put on a dazzling performance in front of 72,000 fans.

Though much-older Duke pulled out a 29-26 victory in the final moments, Gilmer was named the game’s most valuable player.

Alabama Recap

To say that the 1945 Sugar Bowl game was charged with drama every minute, it wouldn’t be much of an exaggeration. The lead changed four times. The outcome was uncertain until the last second. The heart-throbbing finish pulled 72,000 people out of their seats.

In the final analysis, it was the power and experience of Duke’s Navy trainees that prevailed over Alabama’s inspired wartime civilian group, 29-26. Harry Gilmer hit the tough Duke line hard for important gains and made many tackles, personally downing the Blue Devils ball carrier after every kickoff.

One of Gilmer’s passes stood out. Forced far back, Gilmer tripped over one Duke man. Two more Blue Devils got a piece of him. Suddenly, he broke loose for an instant, leaped high, and whipped the ball 41 yards to Ralph Jones, a big end.

On the game’s final play, Gilmer fired another long pass to Jones, who just missed scoring a touchdown on a 33-yard gainer to Duke’s 25.

Sugar Bowl Summary

Grantland Rice, the famed sportswriter, covered many of the biggest sports events of the first half of the 20th Century. He said he never saw a game the equal of the 1945 Sugar Bowl, a game of contrasting styles, a game that changed hands four times, and a game that was in doubt until the last second. Literally.

This game came to a stirring climax exactly 60 playing minutes after the kickoff, with 24 open yards to the end zone in front of a ball-carrier straining to get free of a defender hanging on for dear life as the gun sounded.

As the chilly, golden afternoon began to fade, Rice searched for the precise words to describe what he had just witnessed. He settled on a simple and succinct lead: “The Sugar Bowl classic of 1945 must go down in the book as one of the great thrillers of all time.”

At the same time in the Duke locker room, Blue Devil captain Gordon Carver was sighing, “I sure was glad to hear that final whistle.”

The civilian kids from the Capstone of Alabama put on a show against the war veterans of Duke. The power-running of Tom Davis and George Clark prevailed over the arm of the Crimson Tide’s Harry Gilmer. But just barely.

Rice could scarcely contain his enthusiasm, saying the 18-year-old Gilmer, who rolled up 142 yards passing – almost a hundred yards fewer than Duke’s 336 yards rushing – was “the greatest college passer I ever saw.”

Gilmer finished the game a perfect 8-of-8 for 145 yards.

Recap excerpted from the book “Sugar Bowl Classic: A History” by Marty Mulé.

See Also:

No. 10: No. 10, 1975 Alabama vs. Penn State

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football starts Sugar Bowl prep Friday for Kansas State

After two weeks of workouts following the Iron Bowl, Alabama football now prepares for Kansas State. The Crimson Tide will start practices for the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday. Coach Nick Saban is scheduled to address reporters after practice at 6:00 p.m. CT. Alabama will have seven practices before heading to Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) to battle the Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. Kansas State is coming off a Big 12 Championship victory over Texas Christian University. It suffered three losses this season, but the Wildcats look to give the Tide a challenge.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes ‘locked and loaded’ with Alabama despite Georgia late push

Justice Haynes is locked in and ready to roll with the Alabama Crimson Tide less than a week away from signing day, according to his father Verron Haynes. Georgia and Ohio State have continued to push for the five-star running back despite his pledge to the Tide. Many members of the Georgia faithful were holding out hope the Bulldogs could flip the Georgia legacy. Haynes ended those hopes, locked in and shut down his recruitment Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-8 OL Wilkin Formby ecstatic to start practicing with Alabama

Wilkin Formby will move in at the University of Alabama this week, and he will have an opportunity to experience the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl prep. Formby is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2023 offensive linemen commits. The Tuscaloosa native is also considered to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the nation. He said he feels blessed to be able to start practicing with Alabama this early.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

AJ McCarron says Alabama players in his day were ‘built different’ in relation to tough love and not transferring

When the winningest quarterback in Alabama football history has a perspective on the NCAA transfer portal it is good to listen. AJ McCarron won three BCS National Championships during his time in Tuscaloosa, including two as the Crimson Tide’s starting signal-caller in 2011 and 2012. McCarron is Alabama’s all-time career leader for passing yards (9,019) and second for career passing touchdowns (77). He earned first-team All-American honors and won both Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards in 2013. McCarron, a native of Mobile, Ala., had an interesting thought on the transfer portal culture in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AllTarHeels

UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy