HomeServe Technician Wins ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

HomeServe USA, a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, is excited to announce Matthew (Mack) Shwert has won the 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship. A seven-year HomeServe employee based out of the company’s Woburn, Massachusetts location, Shwert competed in and won the multi-round, live-action competition in Tampa, Florida, Nov. 2, 2022.

HomeServe’s Mack Shwert won the title of 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Champion and a $40,000 cash prize out of a field of more than 1,200 HVAC technicians nationwide. In its inaugural year, the 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, part of the Elite Trades Championship Series, sought to identify the top professional HVAC Technician through a series of skills-based events. Shwert is based out of HomeServe’s Woburn, Massachusetts location. (Photo: Business Wire)

In its inaugural year, the 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship, part of the Elite Trades Championship Series, sought to identify the top professional HVAC Technician through a series of skills-based events. The first round of the competition, completed by more than 1,200 HVAC technicians nationwide, consisted of an online quiz from NATE, the nation’s largest nonprofit certification organization for HVAC Technicians. Based on quiz scores, the field was narrowed to 76 for round two, where contestants were sent an at-home kit to test their brazing skills. Round three started the semi-finals at the Tampa Convention Center where the field of 15 professionals competed in live timed events, and were judged on their efficiency, accuracy and overall quality of work. In the semi-finals and then the finals, Mack and his fellow competitors had to completely install an HVAC system, according to written specifications, over two rounds. HomeServe’s Shwert proved victorious, winning the title of 2022 ServiceTitan HVAC National Champion and a $40,000 cash prize.

“We’re all incredibly proud of Mack’s accomplishment. It’s a well-deserved win for him, and a testament to the skills he’s perfected throughout his career,” commented Mark Crook, Senior Vice President, HomeServe Energy Services. “Mack, like all the people working in skilled trades roles with us at HomeServe, is key to our company value of putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We’re glad to have him on our team.”

In his seven years at HomeServe, Shwert has performed nearly 6,000 HVAC repair and installation jobs. Shwert consistently receives 5-star reviews from the customers he services, including:

  • Charlene D. of Tewksbury : Mack was on time & totally prepared for the repair & installation of the new blower & helped me understand its function & importance for both heating & cooling. Excellent & efficient!
  • Maureen E. of West Newton : I called late one night with a no heat issue. Mack was there early the next morning and solved my issue. He was outstanding. Thank you!
  • Susan P. of Quincy : Mack was terrific...patient and thorough.

“When I started this process, I never imagined I’d make it to the finals, let alone win the entire competition. I’m really excited about winning and being able to showcase not only my skills in the trades, but show that this can be a great career for people everywhere,” Shwert commented. “Winning the competition means a lot to me, my family and the people I work with at HomeServe. I’m really proud to be the first HVAC National Champion.”

In Woburn, a Boston suburb, Shwert is part of HomeServe’s 60-member team that serves eastern Massachusetts and part of Rhode Island. Nationwide, HomeServe employs nearly 1,000 people working in the skilled trades, including HVAC technicians, plumbers and electricians. Additionally, the company partners with over 2,400 contractors in the U.S. and Canada, to serve more than 4.8 million customers.

The Elite Trades Championship Series will be broadcast on select Fridays in December on CBS Sports Network, with the ServiceTitan HVAC National Championship set to air on Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer’s home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential energy efficiency solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars’ worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe’s Service Line Warranty Program is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

“Advantage Program” used with permission by Service Experts LLC.

