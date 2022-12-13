ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Veterinarians Choose Weave as Software Leader in G2’s Winter 2023 Report

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ox9Hh_0jhAxFo500

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Veterinary Practice Management software leader in G2’s 2023 Winter Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005944/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Announcing several new veterinary software integrations with Provet Cloud, Vetter, and Patterson Veterinary’s NaVetor this year, Weave continues its growth & momentum serving veterinary clinics software solutions to power client communication and engagement.

Weave is now a leader in six separate software categories based entirely on authentic customer testimonials and reviews. Those categories include:

  • Veterinary Practice Management
  • Dental Practice Management
  • Patient Engagement Software
  • Optometry Software
  • Patient Relationship Management
  • HIPAA Compliant Texting

“Being named a G2 leader in the veterinary software space is the result of our distinct focus on solving the unique needs of some of the busiest and most caring small businesses in the U.S.,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Medical professionals of all types continue to choose Weave as their preferred patient engagement and communication platform because our solutions are uniquely designed to make their lives easier every single day, in turn allowing them to focus on delivering top-notch patient care.”

The Winter 2023 report reflects Weave’s continued success and growth in both the veterinary and optometry verticals. Weave is now the only leader in the Optometry Software category on G2.

Weave has continually been recognized as the solution of choice for small and medium-sized healthcare practices in 2022. The company recently won a Dentaltown Townie Choice Award for Best Patient Communication System and an EyeVote Readers’ Choice Award for Patient Engagement Systems. Both of these awards were based on actual customer reviews. To learn more about Weave’s vertical software solutions visit www.getweave.com/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, a Certified Great Place to Work, and a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005944/en/

CONTACT: Kali Geldis

Sr. Director of Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY SMALL BUSINESS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Weave

PUB: 12/13/2022 01:04 PM/DISC: 12/13/2022 01:04 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Schindler Elevator Corporation Taps Ray Bisson as Chief Executive Officer for US Operations

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Schindler Elevator Corporation enters a new era of leadership this winter, with Ray Bisson taking on the role of Chief Executive Officer for the company’s US Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005307/en/ Ray Bisson takes on new role as the Chief Executive Officer for Schindler Elevator Corporation’s US Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Disinfection Technology Company Applied UV Announces Strategic Manufacturing and Supply Chain Collaboration with Canon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company, announced that it has signed a strategic manufacturing and related services agreement with Canon Virginia, Inc., (“CVI”) a global manufacturing, engineering and technical operation for the Canon family and a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A, Inc. The agreement establishes CVI’s status as the primary manufacturer, assembler and logistical authority for Applied UV’s suite of air purification solutions. The Manufacturing Agreement, the first of a series of anticipated agreements, enables the Company to leverage the resources of CVI’s two million-square-foot state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution facility. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005028/en/ Airocide Air Purifier (Graphic: Applied UV, Inc.)
The Associated Press

Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs

BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Announces Multi-Year Orders for Key Magnetic Confinement Fusion Technologies

HANAU, Germany & BERGISCH GLADBACH, Germany & CARTERET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced that its Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) division, and majority-owned RI Research Instruments GmbH (RI) have received multi-year contracts to supply key technology components for major fusion projects in Europe and Asia, together valued at approximately $50 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005290/en/ Inner-Vertical Target prototype produced by Bruker’s majority-owned Research Instruments, Germany. ©RI
Reuters

First Quantum explores all options after Panama operations stopped

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada-based miner First Quantum Minerals is doing everything possible to support its operations in Panama, "including through all available legal means," it said on Friday, expressing disappointment at "unnecessary actions" by the government.
The Associated Press

FPT Techday 2022, A Unique and Comprehensive Portrait of FPT Digital Ecosystem

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- FPT Corporation (FPT) organized its biggest annual event - FPT Techday 2022. The event introduced FPT’s comprehensive digital ecosystem through a vivid and multi-sensory experience, reflecting its vision to accompany businesses and individuals in every stage of their lives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005267/en/ FPT is the first in Vietnam to include 3D-mapping technology to its exhibition
The Associated Press

Pactum Appoints Scott Mars as Vice President of Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Pactum, the creator of AI-driven autonomous negotiation technology, announced that Scott Mars has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Mars will be responsible for growing Pactum’s sales pipeline and global customer base through strategic channel partnerships with software vendors and system integrators. Mars will also work to bolster Pactum’s sales team through recruitment efforts focused on top talent from the supply chain, strategic sourcing, and automation industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005041/en/ Scott Mars has joined Pactum as Vice President of Sales. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration

In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 7.50 Percent

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent, effective tomorrow, Dec. 15, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006001/en/ Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
The Associated Press

Nordson Receives Highest Honor from SMT China Vision Awards for SQ3000™+ Inspection and Metrology System

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it has been selected for a 2022 S M T China Vision Award in the category of Test & Inspection – AOI for its CyberOptics SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system. The highest-level award was garnered based on the level of product innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005017/en/ CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. Designed specifically for inspection and metrology for advanced, next-generation applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
OHIO STATE
PYMNTS

Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect

Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
PYMNTS

PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data

PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
PYMNTS

Consumers See Healthcare Super App as Cure for Fragmented Experience

The key to better medical care looks to be better information all in one place. That’s according to recent research in PYMNTS’ December report “Healthcare in the Digital Age,” which found that nearly 80% of consumers want to use a unified digital platform to manage their insurance benefits and information about their care.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy