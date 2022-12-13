ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Edition Announces ‘Legacy’ Tour With Tank, Keith Sweat and Guy!

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago
Source: New Edition

Legendary R&B group New Edition has just announced ‘The Legacy Tour’ 2023!

The tour starts in early March and will wrap up by April 30. Tickets to the general public will go on sale Friday, December 16.

The tour will be in Cleveland Thursday, April 13th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Via VIBE:

After their successful run with The Culture Tour, the sextet will hit the road yet again for another musical excursion in 2023: the Legacy Tour. The 30-city tour includes a New Jack Swing reunion with all of the original members of Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall—alongside Keith Sweat and Tank. This will also mark the first time the “I Like” trio has toured together in over 15 years.

Finish this post from Vibe by clicking [here].

Are you excited about another New Edition concert!? Check back Friday for the link to tickets!

