Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Holiday pet parade to take over downtown Clearwater this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is hosting its second annual holiday pet parade for any pet parents looking for something to do this coming weekend. The "Home for the Holidays Paws-on-Parade" event will have pet owners bringing their furry loved ones out on Saturday to downtown Clearwater to "wag, woof and celebrate the holidays."
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
cdspatriotpress.org

Sacred Pepper Review

The atmosphere was enough to make me fall in love with this restaurant. At Sacred Pepper, the upbeat ambiance with live music is truly incredible. I think the best part of it all is the fact that you get to sit in comfortable (new word) chairs while you dine. If the atmosphere is not enough, experienced chef James Maita has crafted each dish to perfection, you can be certain the menu will not disappoint you.
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival

Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
DUNEDIN, FL
995qyk.com

Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?

Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
PALM HARBOR, FL
995qyk.com

Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Publix Sells Two Winning Lottery Tickets Totaling $16M

Congratulations to the 2 Tampa Bay Area residents who are now millionaires this week after buying winning lottery tickets! Reports tell us they purchased them at the Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. Lottery officials tell us that the tickets were sold back to back this week. On Monday, a lawyer from New Port Richey became the first person to claim his $15 million prize. This was a top prize from the 300x the cash Scratch off game. A woman from Palm Harbor also claimed her $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash game on Tuesday. She decided to receive her winnings in one-time payment of $820,000!
PALM HARBOR, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
TAMPA, FL
