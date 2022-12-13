Read full article on original website
Holiday pet parade to take over downtown Clearwater this weekend
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater is hosting its second annual holiday pet parade for any pet parents looking for something to do this coming weekend. The "Home for the Holidays Paws-on-Parade" event will have pet owners bringing their furry loved ones out on Saturday to downtown Clearwater to "wag, woof and celebrate the holidays."
Snowbirds coming back, but in as big of numbers?
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Snowbird numbers around the Bay area are expected to continue rebounding after they crashed in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even before the pandemic at least one business in Zephyrhills says it started noticing declining numbers of the winter visitors. “Over the...
Sacred Pepper Review
The atmosphere was enough to make me fall in love with this restaurant. At Sacred Pepper, the upbeat ambiance with live music is truly incredible. I think the best part of it all is the fact that you get to sit in comfortable (new word) chairs while you dine. If the atmosphere is not enough, experienced chef James Maita has crafted each dish to perfection, you can be certain the menu will not disappoint you.
VIDEO: St. Pete peacocks eat baby Jesus, other Christmas decorations
Some not-so-merry peacocks created a spectacle eating Christmas decorations in St. Petersburg over the weekend.
St. Pete man spreads Christmas cheer with bright 64-foot sailboat 'tree'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Christmas just days away, a St. Pete man is making sure visitors to the Tampa Bay area get some Christmas cheer on their way in. "It's tough times for people...so anytime you can find bright spots like that, I think we all need to make our effort," Brian Hill said.
Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade to fill the Hillsborough River this weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone wanting to check out lighted boats filling the Hillsborough River, you don't want to miss the 2022 Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade. Tampa's largest lighted boat parade will take over the river from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. It will start at the southern tip of Davis Islands and end at Sparkman Wharf.
26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival
Meet 150 of the country’s top artists at the 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival as they showcase their work on the streets of Downtown Dunedin. View work spanning genres including jewelry, photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture. The 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival will be held on Main Street Downtown Dunedin this Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke Set to Open in Wesley Chapel/Lutz Next Year
The company, which currently operates four locations across Florida, broke ground on the new site earlier this year, followed by new construction plan reviews that were approved by the city earlier this month.
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
Is This The Luckiest Publix In Tampa Bay?
Is this the luckiest Publix in Tampa Bay? A Publix in Palm Harbor has quickly become the luckiest. That is because two people have become millionaires by going there. The Publix located at 33343 US-19 North in Palm Harbor. They sold two winning Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets in two straight days.
Clearwater Christmas Parade returns after 20 years
The Clearwater Historical Society hosted the "Making Spirits Bright Parade" as part of their 12 Days of Christmas celebration this month.
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Man speaks out after being beaten by two strangers in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After being attacked by two men in October, John Budenas says doing even the little things right now has become a frustrating task. “You can't get dressed and you're almost nonfunctional,” he said. He’s a single man living in St. Petersburg with no family...
Tampa's Wing Boys opens in the Citrus Park Mall this weekend
The local chicken spot has over 100 sauces to choose from.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Coming to Tampa? New renderings show vision of possible new Rays stadium
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the conversation over a possible move for the Tampa Bay Rays continue, new renderings for an envisioned stadium near downtown Tampa were revealed. During a recent virtual meeting with several local leaders, the photos of the envisioned stadium, no longer in St. Petersburg, include a domed stadium in the Ybor Channel.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
