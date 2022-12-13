ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Reward offered in Omaha police search for beauty shop bandit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are on the search for a beauty shop bandit. It happened at a beauty store near 72nd and Jones streets Monday night. Investigators said the thief rushed in with a handgun already pointed at the clerk, demanding that she give him the money from the register.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha man seriously injured in stabbing, carjacked at knife and gunpoint

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one man is seriously injured after getting carjacked and stabbed Wednesday night. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities said they responded to reports of a stabbing and carjacking at a Travel Inn near 108th and M streets. The male victim was carjacked at knife and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police seeking suspect who allegedly robbed laundromat Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a laundromat Wednesday morning. Around 10:17 a.m., officers responded to a call from Anytime Laundry, located near South 96th Street and Park Drive, according to authorities. An employee told officers that a Black man in his...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fifth Omaha teen arrested in brutal slaying of 62-year-old man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fifth teen was arrested in the slaying of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with an aluminum baseball bat, Omaha Police said Tuesday. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to an area near 38th and Cuming Streets and found Daniel Price suffering from a head wound.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Fifth teen arrested in connection to Omaha man's death

(Omaha, NE) -- A fifth teenager is arrested in connection to the Halloween homicide of a 62 year old man in north Omaha. On Tuesday, Omaha Police announced that a 13 year old boy was taken into custody in the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. Police say the 13 year old was arrested for accessory to a felony (murder). Investigators say just after 4:00 the afternoon of October 31st, officers were called to the area of 38th and Hamilton for a person down. Once on the scene, officers located 62 year old Daniel Price suffering from a head wound. Price was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where the night of November 12th he died from his injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott booked into Douglas County Jail -- Ex-wife doesn’t think he’ll cooperate with detectives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is back in Nebraska. The 47-year-old Scott was lodged into the local jail at 11:08pm Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team picked him up in Texas and delivered him to the Douglas County Jail in downtown Omaha after Scott decided to reverse course -- and not fight extradition.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigating robberies, assaults tied to dating sites

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating multiple robberies and assaults involving victims who were set up through dating sites by suspects. OPD said in a Tweet that victims used dating websites to arrange to meet a potential companion -- only to be met with suspects of robbery or assault.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen vehicle used in attempted ATM theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reportedly stolen vehicle was used to try and steal an ATM from a Lincoln bank. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank, 2703 Folkways Blvd., at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm of a reported ATM tamper. Officers said they found...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
LA VISTA, NE
proclaimerscv.com

62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
OMAHA, NE

