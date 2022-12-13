NEW BRITAIN – The Training and Motivation Center and Community Mental Health Affiliates are bringing back their Jingle & Mingle Toy Drive event this Friday from 5-9 p.m. “Last year’s event was outstanding; everything flowed really well, we had a lot of volunteers, and a lot of families and kids showed up. It was a really nice event,” said Tanya Banas, assistant VP of Clinical Programming, CMHA. “So we wanted to reach out to TMC and see if they were willing to give it a second go this year.”

