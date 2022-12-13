PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO