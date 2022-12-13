Read full article on original website
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/14/22
Carson was recently brought in to us as a stray. He is friendly, playful, and so darn cute! He doesn’t mind being a lap dog which is funny for a hound dog, and he is also picky about his food. Carson does have a distinct beagle bark. He seems to get along with other dogs, but we would do a meet and greet if there are other dogs in the home. If this super sweet, one-of-kind boy looks like the right fit for you, apply today! Visit Carson at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
kidsburgh.org
17 Pittsburgh thrift and vintage stores, plus more money-saving holiday ideas
Photo above by Kira auf der Heide via Unsplash. From the first sip of hot cocoa during Light Up Night to the last burst of fireworks on First Night, the holidays are a time of joy in Pittsburgh. They’re also a time when expenses pop up: gifts for kids and relatives and teachers, groceries for holiday meals and parties, and travel expenses to go see those we love.
Animal Friends at max capacity; adoption fees discounted, waived for certain pets
PITTSBURGH — Right now, Animal Friends is at max capacity. Starting Tuesday, they are offering major discounts for their pets. They are even waiving the entire adoption fee for certain animals. Between now and the end of the year, Animal Friends is offering deep discount deals for dogs, cats...
humaneanimalrescue.org
Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park
Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Christmas Bird Count: Help The Audubon Society Identify Feathered Friends
Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree. The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania needs your help identifying birds across the region for the annual Christmas Bird Count, to be held locally on Dec. 31. You most likely won’t be spotting the birds from “The 12 Days Of Christmas,” but you could help spot Northern cardinals, winter wrens, cedar waxwings or white-throated sparrows.
WFMJ.com
Animal Charity to the rescue: Abandoned dog tied to shopping cart in Youngstown field
Animal Charity of Ohio has come to the rescue of a yet another abandoned dog in Youngstown. According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, this one was found on vacant East Side property, tethered to a shopping cart. The post says Animal Charity is seeing more abuse,...
cranberryeagle.com
Christmas card reunites birthparents with daughters after 48 years
ZELIENOPLE — Sometimes the best Christmas presents come late. That was the case for Bob and Nancy Hesch, who placed twin daughters up for adoption in October 1971, a couple of weeks after Shadyside Hospital helped deliver them. Pennsylvania state law at the time prevented prospective adoptive parents from entering a hospital to adopt children, so the event occurred outside the building.
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org.
Organization matching medical service dogs with veterans getting new home
A 102-acre lot near the Pittsburgh International Airport will soon be the future home of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs. It’s an organization that matches medical service dogs with veterans to save their lives. “Without her, I would have taken my own life,” said Craig Hodgkins. “I had given...
kidsburgh.org
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
Pittsburgh Zoo dropping 'PPG' from aquarium's name
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After 20 years, the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium will get a new name. The change won't be too drastic though. The zoo said it's refocusing its partnership with PPG and will drop the company from its name, becoming the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium got its name in 2002 after a naming rights deal that included, at the time, the largest donation in the zoo's history. The rights were extended for another ten years and expired in April 2022, though both agreed to keep the name through the end of the year. A joint release said PPG and the PPG Foundation will refocus on teen-focused STEM education funding for at-risk middle school students, giving them learning opportunities and offering animal encounters and career shadowing experiences. "We are excited to be able to continue and evolve our PPG relationship, which has lasted over 20 years," said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, the zoo's President and CEO in a press release. "Education is at the core of both organizations, so continuing to partner with PPG with a new focus on inclusive and engaging STEM programing is a positive direction for us and the entire community."
Drag Show Fundraiser Set For Pittsburgh Controller Hopeful — And It's Family Friendly
A "family-friendly" drag show has been announced as a fundraiser for Rachel Heisler's campaign for Pittsburgh City Controller. The current Deputy Controller announced her candidacy for City Controller on Dec. 7, as her boss, Michael Lamb is stepping down to run for Allegheny County Auditor General. The "Donuts & Drag"...
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Using a Chainsaw, Richard Rubin Has Been Carving Ice Sculptures For Four Decades
Three hundred pounds of ice sat in front of Richard Bubin of Churchill. To the artistically challenged, such as myself, the block was just a block. However, Bubin, 61, master ice carver and founder of Pittsburgh’s Ice Creations, envisioned Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer inside the gleaming cube. He commissioned assistance from his trusty chainsaw and skillfully slid the blade into the frozen 55 gallons of water.
Match 6 ticket worth over $750k sold in Allegheny Co.
Someone in the Pittsburgh area hit is big during Wednesday night’s Pennsylvania Lottery drawing. A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $770,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Monroeville Boulevard.
pethelpful.com
Cross-Eyed Cat with 7 Toes Is Looking for a Pittsburgh Forever Home
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
butlerradio.com
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers
To continue helping, the fledgling nonprofit needs donations. LuLu's Free Store accepts donations of new and lightly used clothing, jewelry and home goods, and new health and beauty products. The post LuLu’s Free Store: Offering a chic shopping experience free of charge | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
