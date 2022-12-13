Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
x1071.com
Six Arrests Following Lockdown At Dubuque Hempstead
Officials with the Dubuque Police department sau a lockdown Tuesday at Dubuque Hempstead High School followed a fight between two students that prompted the family of one of them to come to school to seek retribution. Six arrests have been made in connection with the disturbance. All of them face charges of second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly.
KCRG.com
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 13th, 2022, police were dispatched to Hempstead High School for a report of a large disturbance. According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old was assaulted by another 15-year-old student in a school bathroom. After the assault, the perpetrator went to the school office. The victim in the incident then grabbed a lunch tray and entered the office area, assaulting the perpetrator with it.
KCRG.com
Four adults face charges after fight forces Dubuque high school into lockdown
Four adults face charges after fight forces Dubuque high school into lockdown
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Marijuana and Domestic Assault
A Dubuque man was arrested Monday night around 11:15 pm around 4th and Main Street in Dubuque. Dubuque law officials arrested 52 year old Murrell Griffen of Dubuque for a charge of possession of marijuana and a warrant charging domestic assault.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
superhits106.com
Suspect In Custody For The Death Of Kylie Duster Of Dubuque
Investigators with the Dubuque Police Department have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster of Dubuque. 23 year old Romell Davon Enoch, an inmate at the Clarinda Correctional Facility in Clarinda, Iowa has been taken into custody by Dubuque Police. Enoch will be booked into the Dubuque County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree.
Suspect Arrested In Dubuque Murder
During the first hearing for Romell D. Enoch in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a charge of first-degree murder, Judge John Sullivan set Enoch at a $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, December 22nd. Enoch will remain in Dubuque County Jail until his next hearing. County Attorney C.J. May III asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the prison where Enoch was serving 25 years for unrelated charges is five hours away. Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Roaster Road in Montfort Tuesday around 6:30am. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, and following a brief investigation, arrested 28 year old Antoinette Carpenter of Montfort. Carpenter was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Carpenter was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked on the charges and later released after posting bond.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
iheart.com
One Person Killed in Crash East of Cedar Rapids
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash Wednesday morning. Investigators say a utility truck hit an SUV near Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Road. Authorities received reports of the crash around 7:45 Wednesday morning. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released. The driver of the utility truck was not hurt.
KCRG.com
Colesburg teen to be honored for saving girl’s life in UTV accident
COLESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A 14-year-old from Colesburg is set to receive one of the 2022 Governor's Lifesaving Awards for his quick action after an UTV accident in Delaware County earlier this year.
KCRG.com
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 15th, at approximately 5:10 pm, the Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at I-380 and Urbana Rd. Crews arrived to discover a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chevy Silverado had collided.
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. officials detail search efforts for missing 34-year-old
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office detailed its efforts so far in the search for a missing 34-year-old man, who has not been seen since Dec. 4. The sheriff’s office issued a missing endangered person alert for Ronald Henry on Dec. 8 from a home on Condry Road in rural Platteville. Deputies learned that Henry was staying at a friend’s home and was last heard from late the night of Dec. 4 into Dec. 5. His loved ones told authorities that this is out of character for him.
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
x1071.com
Woman Entrapped In Her Vehicle After Crash
Authorities say a woman from Platteville was taken to a hospital Saturday after crashing and being entrapped in her vehicle north of Platteville. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 33 year old Samantha Pease of Platteville was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 80 and Mockingbird Road. A report says that Pease was southbound on Highway 80 when she fell asleep and her vehicle went off of the highway and into a ditch, striking the embankment of Mockingbird Road. Pease’s vehicle overturned several times, causing Pease to be entrapped in her vehicle.
KCRG.com
Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Dubuque man for killing his girlfriend. Court documents say Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. The court heard arguments over his appeal last month, marking the second appeal in this case.
28th Annual Reflections in the Park is Full of Surprises
With Christmas mere days away, the holiday spirit is beginning to take hold in Dubuque. This is especially true at Louis Murphy Park, where the annual Reflections in the Park is underway nightly through the end of 2022. The 28th Annual holiday event is beautiful as it benefits a vital
