Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
monitordaily.com
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
United CEO says Delta pilots contract will set template
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said a tentative contract agreement between rival Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and its pilots union would set an industry pattern.
United Airlines CEO Admits That Business Travel Has Plateaued
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has admitted that business travel has plateaued, which points to either a looming recession or a fundamental change in the way businesses think about travel. United Airlines CEO: Business Travel Has PlateauedPlateaued. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kirby discussed the state of air travel as...
Delta offers pilots major pay increase as aviation industry deals with staffing shortages
Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand. If the deal is approved by Delta pilots, it is widely expected to act as a benchmark for contract negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. Delta pilots will get a raise of at least 18% on the date the contract is signed, another 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, according to a draft contract seen by Reuters. They will also get a one-time payment equivalent to a...
Thrillist
A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe
Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now
Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023
Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
From New Zealand to Costa Rica, see 5 retired planes that have been converted into hotels you can stay in
A handful of old jetliners and military aircraft have been retrofitted with beds, cafes, and showers, including one with a cockpit suite.
Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets
Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
aeroroutes.com
Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes
Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...
