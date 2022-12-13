ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

monitordaily.com

Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing

Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
BoardingArea

United Airlines CEO Admits That Business Travel Has Plateaued

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has admitted that business travel has plateaued, which points to either a looming recession or a fundamental change in the way businesses think about travel. United Airlines CEO: Business Travel Has PlateauedPlateaued. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Kirby discussed the state of air travel as...
New York Post

Delta offers pilots major pay increase as aviation industry deals with staffing shortages

Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, demonstrating the bargaining power aviators are enjoying in a short-staffed industry with booming travel demand. If the deal is approved by Delta pilots, it is widely expected to act as a benchmark for contract negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. Delta pilots will get a raise of at least 18% on the date the contract is signed, another 5% after one year, 4% after two years and 4% after three years, according to a draft contract seen by Reuters. They will also get a one-time payment equivalent to a...
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
TheStreet

Delta, American, Amex Add Big New Airport Perks for 2023

Airlines aren’t all the same, though you’d be forgiven for thinking that way. Every airline prides itself on its unique corporate philosophy and values, and many of them emphasize certain traits. The oft-criticized Spirit is all about rock-bottom prices (and not much else), while Southwest has a culture built around first-rate customer service (though employees allege that reputation is currently being undermined by the management).
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils New Hydrogen Fuel-Cell-Powered Jets

Embraer yesterday revealed four jets of the future. As part of its Energia initiative, the new jets will include 19- and 30-seat aircraft with hybrid-electric propulsion. Two other 19- and 30-seat jets will be powered by hydrogen-electric propulsion. The company announced its new Energia aircraft program a year ago as part a companywide path to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. “We have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation during the webinar. “Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we’ve been busy evaluating different architectures...
aeroroutes.com

Korean Air 1Q23 Sydney Aircraft Changes

Korean Air this week filed aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, as the airline extends Boeing 777-300ER operation. The 777-300ER was previously scheduled from 08NOV22 to 31DEC22, however this is now extended to 25MAR23, the end of Northern winter 2022/23 season. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD 77W D...

